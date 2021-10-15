Gering football loses on the road in McCook

The McCook Bison break their three-game skid at home against the Gering Bulldogs 28-9 on Friday, Oct. 1.
Both teams came into this game with a 2-4 record and wanted to come out with a win. All of the Bison wins this season so far have happened at home (Hastings on Aug. 27 and York on Sept. 10).
“We played extremely hard. We gave up a really quick score late at the end. We were behind the sticks on a fourth down; unfortunately, they picked us off and took it down to about the 2-yard line,” Gering coach Danny O’Boyle said about how his team played overall. “The score doesn’t necessarily reflect how close it actually felt and how close it actually was. Our kids are playing hard, so I’m not going to discredit their efforts, but we’ve got to put effort with execution.”
The first half was a defensive showdown as neither team was able to get into the endzone. The Bulldogs stopped the run and even forced the Bison to turn the ball over on downs.
With just over three minutes left in the first quarter, Gering got on the board with a field goal by Luis Avila Sidon.
Midway through the second quarter, McCook attempted a field goal but it went wide right, turning it over to Gering.
The Bison also tried to get a tally on the scoreboard with a field goal but were unable to get the field goal off before time expired after using all its timeouts during the previous minute.
At halftime, the Bulldogs led 3-0. The defense held the Bison to 66 yards rushing and 40 yards passing.
For Gering, Tanner Gartner accounted for 86 of the Bulldogs 92 yards rushing. The pass game had proved ineffective as the Bulldogs only had six yards passing.
The second half of the game proved to go in the opposite direction for Gering. The Bulldogs struggled with penalties and couldn’t stop the Bison from scoring.
“We came out in the third quarter and right away got a holding penalty, so we backed ourselves up deep in our own territory,” O’Boyle said. “We punted, got the ball back, started driving, had two false starts in one series and that’s just miscommunication between everybody in the huddle. We’ve got to be better.”
McCook scored twice in the third quarter, the first with nine minutes in the frame and the second with 4:27 left.
Jacob Gomez-Wilson scored the first points for the Bison and quarterback Adam Dugger scored less than five minutes later.
The Bulldogs made it to the endzone with less than one minute remaining in the frame on a pass from Jackson Howard to Tyler Garrett to cut down the Bison lead. Gering went for the 2-point conversion but were stopped yards shy.
At the end of the third quarter, McCook led 14-9.
“It just came down to us being physical in the third quarter. McCook did a great job coming out and sticking to what they do, and McCook was McCook in the second half,” O’Boyle said. “We had some guys that weren’t in the right gaps, we just weren’t connected on tackles and we did a good job a lot of the time. We weren’t playing assignments smarter and we weren’t getting to where we needed to be. It ultimately came down to being physical. They were more physical than us.”
Gomez-Wilson got his second touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter to put the Bison up 21-9.
Canyon Hosick picked off Howard and ran it to the 2-yard line before the Bison were able to get into the endzone a few downs later for the final score of the game.
The Bulldogs finished with 33 yards passing and 173 yards rushing. Of those 173 yards, 138 of them came from Gartner on four carries.
“We’ll watch film and devise a game plan as a staff. Last year, they gashed us on the ground and they’re a ground to ground kind. They pitch with a lot of misdirections,” O’Boyle said about the Bulldogs' next opponent, the Mitchell Tigers. “We’ve got to create more physicality and it’s tough to do because we are banged up in practice. We’ve just got to get tougher mentally and that’s something that we need right now, but it takes a little bit of time to develop that.”