Gering football shutout at home

Following their first two games of the season on the road, the Gering Bulldogs were able to play in front of their home crowd on Friday, Sept. 10. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs were unable to get a win on their home field, losing 33-0 to the Hastings Tigers.
“We were definitely excited coming in to have a home game,” head coach Danny O’Boyle said. “Obviously, it feels good to be home. We felt like we had a good game plan. We’ve got to get better in so many areas. I'm embarrassed, and I’ll take full responsibility because it’s my job to get the team prepared. We obviously were not prepared enough tonight.”
Friday’s game was Military Night as Gering Public Schools recognized the contributions and sacrifices made by the military. Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.
There was a moment of silence and a poem read before the national anthem began. The GPS Foundation also presented a check for $2,500 to the American Legion prior to the start of the game.
Both teams were held scoreless in the first quarter but seconds into the second, Hastings would score on a 1-yard touchdown by Johnny Whyrick.
The scoring wouldn't stop there for Hastings as both Jett Samuelson and Calub Clark would score before the clock ran out.
By halftime, the Tigers were leading 20-0. Coming into the third quarter, the Bulldogs looked like a different team following the talk O’Boyle had with them.
“I just told them, there’s no secrets. It’s the same thing we said coming into the game. It’s just a matter of us executing. We did an OK job in the first quarter,” O’Boyle said. “Offensively, we moved the ball well at times, and we were very, very bad on offense at times. Defensively, we were assignment-smart a lot of the time, and then there’s some plays here and there where guys aren’t in the right spots or just blowing assignments.
“It came down to execution tonight, and Hastings was physical. They were good with the ball offensively; they were sound defensively and credit to them. They went on the road, they were in a tough spot in their season and they got a win and took one from us.”
Gering was able to hold Hastings off the entire third quarter, keeping the score where it was but the Tigers were able to make a run in the fourth, scoring off multiple Bulldog turnovers. Two Gering interceptions turned into touchdowns during the game.
“We’ve got to evaluate who’s at every single position and who’s going to give us the best chance to be successful. There’s going to be a lot of position battles this week and that is what it's going to take to make us better,” O’Boyle said. “We can’t just blame our lack of experience or our youth because it takes everyone. There are plenty of guys on this team that are capable of playing at this level, and we just keep ourselves from doing that by making tons of mistakes and just allowing ourselves to get beat, so we’ve got to change our mindset.”