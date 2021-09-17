Gering football shutout at home

By halftime, the Tigers were leading 20-0. Coming into the third quarter, the Bulldogs looked like a different team following the talk O’Boyle had with them.

“I just told them, there’s no secrets. It’s the same thing we said coming into the game. It’s just a matter of us executing. We did an OK job in the first quarter,” O’Boyle said. “Offensively, we moved the ball well at times, and we were very, very bad on offense at times. Defensively, we were assignment-smart a lot of the time, and then there’s some plays here and there where guys aren’t in the right spots or just blowing assignments.

“It came down to execution tonight, and Hastings was physical. They were good with the ball offensively; they were sound defensively and credit to them. They went on the road, they were in a tough spot in their season and they got a win and took one from us.”

Gering was able to hold Hastings off the entire third quarter, keeping the score where it was but the Tigers were able to make a run in the fourth, scoring off multiple Bulldog turnovers. Two Gering interceptions turned into touchdowns during the game.