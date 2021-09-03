Gering football tops Torrington for first win of season

The Gering Bulldogs traveled to Torrington for the first game of the new season and beat the Trailblazers 14-9.
“It feels great to come out and play an opponent like Torrington. They’re really tough, and they’ll make a good run at the state playoffs this year,” head coach Danny O’Boyle said. “For us to come out and get a win early, it’s huge for our guys and for our program. For how far we’ve built from last year to this year, just confidence-wise, we’re not very familiar with winning.”
The team was able to turn the tables on the Trailblazers, who defeated the Bulldogs 24-6 to start the 2020 season.
The Bulldogs got on the board first with an 85-yard run by Tanner Gartner with 6:38 remaining in the first quarter, and the defense was able to hold off the Trailblazers for the rest of the frame.
Torrington got on the board with a field goal with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, penalties would take away a touchdown before the Trailblazers were able to score one of their own. The Trailblazers would miss the extra point, keeping the score 9-7 in Torrington’s favor.
The Bulldogs had a total of six penalties in the first half and quarterback Kaden Bohnsack had an interception with less than 30 seconds remaining.
“I think it’s a little bit of nerves, a little bit of inexperience. Mainly, it’s just a lack of focus. There were times where we’re jumping early or holding penalties. We got tired and that was pretty evident, I think. Both teams were a little gassed early on, so we’ve just got to clean up those things, and we’ve got to be able to play when we’re tired. We conditioned our guys really well, and it paid off; we were able to push through in the second half and limit some of those penalties.”
Gartner finished the first half with 109 yards on 18 carries and Bohnsack would go 2-for-6 in passing while running for 56 yards.
“At halftime tonight we said, Coach K told them, he said, ‘he kind of spelled it out for them that you’re going to learn how to win tonight, and the guys took it to heart,” O’Boyle said. “We said, 'If you don’t believe you’re going to win, then it won’t happen. If you leave this locker room, go out and play the second half, you believe that you are going to win and you trust your technique and everything you know how to do, you’ll leave here as winners tonight.'”
The third quarter was all defense as both teams refused to let the other near the end zone. It wasn’t until the last four seconds of the quarter that Bohnsack was able to throw to Gartner from nine yards out for a touchdown.
This would be the final time a team would score in the game. Gartner would make an interception late in the fourth quarter before Gering decided to milk the clock.
“We asked a whole lot of our linemen tonight. I think we carried the ball or handed the ball off about 50 times and so, those guys were busy all night,” O’Boyle said. “Torrington is a team that was very physical with us last year, and I thought we did a great job of taking control early.”
Gartner finished the game with 164 yards on 30 carries, two touchdowns, and one interception. Bohnsack would finish 5-of-9 with 70 rushing yards.
“Tanner Gartner is a very special player and he’s going to be a very good player to watch in years to come,” O’Boyle said.
The next game for the Bulldogs will be on Sept. 3 in Grand Island to take on the Northwest High School Vikings.