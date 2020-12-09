Gering girls earn win over Mitchell in tourney

Anna Kelley sank six 3-pointers and Sabrina Harsh hit a bucket with 6.8 seconds left to give the Scottsbluff girls basketball team a thrilling 41-40 win over Chadron to win the Western Conference Tournament Saturday at Gering High School.
Other action in the tournament Saturday saw Sidney and Gering finish the tournament with identical 2-1 records. Gering received 15 points from Cloey Fries in registering a 45-32 win over Mitchell. Sidney received 14 points from Reagan Biesecker as the Red Raiders held Alliance to without a field goal in the 54-2 win.
The championship game was a battle from the get-go. Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said it was a team win with different players coming up big with buckets and defensive stops.
“We had to make some adjustments throughout the game. Jonn [McLain] is a great coach and gets those kids to really tough things with a zone press. We were trying to play around the zone and over the top of it. We did a better job in the third and fourth quarter in puncturing the zone, using angles to get after it.”
Bollish said so many of his players had big games over the weekend as the Bearcats move to 3-0 on the season.
“Anna Kelley had an unbelievable game. Hit some shots for us that were huge. I thought Sabrina did a nice job crashing the boards,” Bollish said. “From top to bottom, we just have kids that if you look at our roster from top to bottom and what they accomplished, it is nuts. Just over the course of the weekend, Jamisyn Howard played unbelievable the first night and was strong and steady for us. Izzy Wright is just making hustle plays. I think she had three or four charges in the tournament. Mariyah Avila is solid and had to pick up some big shoes from last year to control the tempo and control the game. Payton [Burda] goes off for 22. Tierra West makes a bucket. Shae Willats is a sparkplug. Quincey comes in and adds something new for us. Every single kid we got is coming in and doing something fantastic. Emma Foote hits a 24-footer at the start of this game when we haven’t scored. We just have kids that are doing really positive things for us and we want to keep encouraging them to keep making plays and to be a part of the team. That is going to say a lot about our team with the toughness to finish out and make plays. I am just excited about this group right now.”
Chadron coach Jonn McLain said it was a good game and his team did a lot of good things.
“It was a great basketball game. Scottsbluff made a couple plays there at the end to pull it off,” McLain said. “it was a really good game and I was really proud of my girls with just playing with heart and digging deep. I feel heartbroken for them tonight because they couldn’t come away with it, but I am proud of the weekend overall.”
The game definitely had runs by both teams. The first quarter saw Emma Foote and Macey Daniels each open the contest with 3-pointers. Chadron led 7-6 before Tierra West hit a bucket to put the Bearcats up 8-7 after one period.
The second quarter saw Foote hit another bucket to give Scottsbluff a 10-7 lead. Chadron came back with a 10-0 run behind two Daniels 3-pointers for a 17-5 lead. The Cardinals led 19-13 before Scottsbluff closed out the half on a 7-0 run that saw Payton Burda and Kelley each knock home 3-pointers for a 20-19 lead at halftime.
Chadron came out of the locker room and built a 25-20 lead only to watch Scottsbluff come back to grab a 27-25 lead on a Kelley trey. Scottsbluff went back in front 31-27 on another Kelley 3-pointer before Chadron’s MaKinley Fuller hit a bucket at the end of the quarter. Scottsbluff led 31-29 after three.
Fuller started the fourth quarter by nailing two free throws to tie the game. Kelley nailed another trey for a 34-31 lead and led the Bearcats led 36-33 on a Harsh bucket.
Chadron came back with a 7-0 run to lead 40-36 as Abbie Seymour started the run with a trey with two minutes to play and Jacey Garrett finished off the run with a trey with 40 seconds to play. Kelley came right back to bring the Bearcats to within one at 40-39 with another trey with 30 seconds to play. Scottsbluff took the lead as Harsh put in an offensive rebound with 6.8 seconds to play for the 41-40 lead and held on for the win.
Kelley led the Bearcats with 18 points while Foote had eight and Harsh had five.
Chadron was led by Garrett with 12 followed by Daniels with nine.
The Gering and Mitchell game was also tight at the end. Gering coach Steve Land said his team had a strong start and played well defensively to get the win.
“I thought we got off to a really fast start. We were moving the ball and played great defense the first half,” Land said. “I think as time wore on, I thought we got comfortable with the lead. Even at 24-9 seems like a big lead, it really is not. I cautioned our kids at halftime that it wasn’t over by any stretch. They are a capable of catching fire and hitting threes. They dribble-drive and kicked the ball, and we did a good job defensively for the most part. Overall, I think the biggest thing is we hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.”
Gering was playing lights out in the first quarter as they vaulted to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter. The Bulldogs opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 21-3 before Mitchell caught fire and scored six straight points. Gering finished off the half with a bucket by Anaveah Rios and a free throw by Cloey Fries for a 24-9 lead at halftime.
Mitchell came out in the third period and outscored Gering 10-5 to cut the deficit after three periods to 29-19.
The fourth saw Mitchell slice the lead to seven points at 29-22 and later to 34-28 on a Caani Banks bucket. Gering heated up and finished out the game on a 11-4 run that saw Sydnee Winkler hit four free throws at the end and Fries nail 3 of 4 charity tosses for the win.
Fries and Kiara Aguallo led Gering with double-figure performances. Fries had 15 points while Aguallo had 13.
Mitchell was led by Avery Hobbs with 10 points followed by Angelica Gutierrez with seven.
Game 1
Alliance 0 2 0 0 – 2
Sidney 20 19 9 6 – 54
ALLIANCE
Emma Wood 2.
SIDNEY
Rheagan Stanley 4, Brynna Ross 2, Morgan Jaggers 5, Reese Riddle 4, Gabrielle Fortner 3, Reagan Biesecker 14, Alecca Campbell 6, Aleigha Wactchel 3, Jersie Misegadis 2, Karly Sylvester 9.
Game 2
Gering 14 10 5 16 – 45
Mitchell 3 6 10 13 – 32
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 5, Kiara Aguallo 13, Cloey Fries 15, Anaveah Rios 2, Madison Seiler 1, Carleigh Pszanka 9.
MITCHELL
Angelica Gutierrez 7, Jayden Kanno 4, Avery Hobbs 10, MaKenna Chambers 4, Josie Jenkins 1, Caani Banks 6.
Game 3
Scottsbluff 7 12 14 10 – 41
Chadron 8 12 11 11 – 40
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariyah Avila 3, Izzy Wright 2, Tierra West 2, Anna Kelley 18, Sabrina Harsh 5, Emma Foote 8, Payton Burda 3,
CHADRON
Jacey Garrett 12, Demi Ferguson 6, MaKinley Fuller 8, Macey Daniels 9, Abbie Seymour 3, Anika Burke 2.
