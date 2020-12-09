Gering girls earn win over Mitchell in tourney

“Anna Kelley had an unbelievable game. Hit some shots for us that were huge. I thought Sabrina did a nice job crashing the boards,” Bollish said. “From top to bottom, we just have kids that if you look at our roster from top to bottom and what they accomplished, it is nuts. Just over the course of the weekend, Jamisyn Howard played unbelievable the first night and was strong and steady for us. Izzy Wright is just making hustle plays. I think she had three or four charges in the tournament. Mariyah Avila is solid and had to pick up some big shoes from last year to control the tempo and control the game. Payton [Burda] goes off for 22. Tierra West makes a bucket. Shae Willats is a sparkplug. Quincey comes in and adds something new for us. Every single kid we got is coming in and doing something fantastic. Emma Foote hits a 24-footer at the start of this game when we haven’t scored. We just have kids that are doing really positive things for us and we want to keep encouraging them to keep making plays and to be a part of the team. That is going to say a lot about our team with the toughness to finish out and make plays. I am just excited about this group right now.”