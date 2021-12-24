Gering girls finish strong to beat Ogallala

In part of a basketball doubleheader, the Ogallala Indians made the trip to Gering to take on the Bulldogs. In the outing, the Lady Bulldogs picked up their fifth win of the season, taking the victory 62-41.
The game started close with the Bulldogs taking a narrow 16-14 lead after the first quarter, but slowly pulled away, taking a 31-24 victory into the halftime break. The Bulldogs pulled away, going up by 11 points by the end of the third and ultimately winning by 19.
After halftime, the Bulldogs defense stepped up big, only allowing 17 second half points for Ogallala. One aspect that may have led to this was Gering’s over-aggressiveness early on.
“I think we got off to a slow start, we were not executing really well and we were overly aggressive on defense and had a few too many fouls,”Gering coach Steve Land said. “We got into foul trouble with all of our starters, but luckily no one picked up a third foul until the third quarter.”
The Bulldogs were immensely helped by the halftime break, making multiple adjustments that helped them pull away in the game even in the absence of starter Nickie Todd.
“I thought that once we packed the zone a little tighter, we held our own much better in the second half, but it's tough when your starting center is out,”Land said. “So we had to rebound by committee tonight. We also started executing better on offense, we got some back door cuts and layups and finally separated from them, but this was a pesky team we played tonight.”
Although the Bulldogs offense made strides to help seal the win, it was changes made on the defensive side of the ball that helped Gering open up the gap later in the game.
“I think our biggest thing was that we felt like we were spread too thin, so we got out of the press cause we felt that that was causing our fouls,” Land said. “We decided to pack the zone and decided that if they were going to score, it was going to be from long range. They only hit one or two of those shots in the second half, so I thought that strategy worked well.”
The Bulldogs will play in the Hershey Holiday Tournament against Gothenburg on Dec. 28.
Ogallala 14 10 8 9 - 41
Gering 16 15 12 19 - 62
OGALLALA
Jessica Folchert 9, Gabby Caskey 9, MaKayla Kirchner 7, Graci Marhenke 7, Tayden Kirchner 4, Marlee Ervin 2, Jamie Krab 1, Eideann Tuttle 1.
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 19, Gabby Moreno 14, Anaveah Rios 13, Carleigh Pszanka 8, Nevaeh Hrasky 6, Jenna Davis 2.
