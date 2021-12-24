Gering girls finish strong to beat Ogallala

In part of a basketball doubleheader, the Ogallala Indians made the trip to Gering to take on the Bulldogs. In the outing, the Lady Bulldogs picked up their fifth win of the season, taking the victory 62-41.

The game started close with the Bulldogs taking a narrow 16-14 lead after the first quarter, but slowly pulled away, taking a 31-24 victory into the halftime break. The Bulldogs pulled away, going up by 11 points by the end of the third and ultimately winning by 19.

After halftime, the Bulldogs defense stepped up big, only allowing 17 second half points for Ogallala. One aspect that may have led to this was Gering’s over-aggressiveness early on.

“I think we got off to a slow start, we were not executing really well and we were overly aggressive on defense and had a few too many fouls,”Gering coach Steve Land said. “We got into foul trouble with all of our starters, but luckily no one picked up a third foul until the third quarter.”

The Bulldogs were immensely helped by the halftime break, making multiple adjustments that helped them pull away in the game even in the absence of starter Nickie Todd.