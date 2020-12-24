Gering girls post win over Ogallala, boys fall

OGALLALA — The Gering girls started strong and put two in double figures as the Bulldog girls rolled over Ogallala 49-38 Friday night in Ogallala.

The Ogallala boys scored 48 points in the second half and opened a close game to prevail over Gering 79-50 on Friday night.

Gering girls coach Steve Land was proud of the way his team played to halt a 4-game losing skid.

“We got out to a great start and led 9-0 and played well,” Land said. “We out rebounded Ogallala also and it was a total team effort. We ran into some foul trouble again, but I was proud of our defense, holding them to 38. We made free throws down the stretch.”

Gering led 9-0 in the first quarter before settling for a 10-9 lead after the opening eight minutes. The Bulldogs followed that up by out-scoring Ogallala 15-12 to grab a 25-21 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was also back and forth with Gering just edging Ogallala 14-12 to lead 39-33 after three periods.

The Gering girls then played strong defensively to avoid any Ogallala comeback by outscoring the Indians 10-5 for the 49-38 win.