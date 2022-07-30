Gering PVC falls in Class B, Area 7 Tournament

Gering PVC finished their season on Monday, July 25 after falling to Ogallala Post 135 in the Class B, Area 7 Tournament 5-4.

Ogallala won the previous meeting on Saturday, July 23 10-2. Gering downed Chadron in Sunday's elimination game 4-1.

Ogallala scored two in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead with a home run.

PVC had a chance to score in the third after two straight singles by Isaiah Murillo and Jackson Howard before Dalton Wiese was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Unfortunately, no runner would be able to cross home plate.

Gering got on the board in the top of the sixth inning to cut the lead to two runs. Tyler Garrett reached on an error as Tristan Strauch singled to put two runners on. With one out, Chris Bliss walked to load the bases for PVC’s second time of the night.

Ryan Johnston brought the run in after getting hit by a pitch, another walk from Howard kept the bases loaded for the second run of the inning. Bliss scored on a passed ball to put the score at 5-3.

PVC’s defense held Ogallala scoreless in the bottom of the inning but could only score one more. Garrett singled to left field and an error to right field put Garrett on third base and Strauch on second. Mason Gaudreault grounded out to shortstop but was able to bring Garrett in.

Gering was out-hit 6-5 as Murillo led the team going 2-for-3. Strauch, Garrett, and Howard each had a hit. Garrett scored two runs as Strauch scored one while Howard, Gaudreault and Johnston each recorded an RBI.

Carter Reisig pitched the full game, giving up six hits, five runs (two earned), two walks and recorded six strikeouts.

Gering finishes the season 15-18.

Ogallala played the Alliance FNBO Spartans in the championship, beating the Spartans in the first game 18-1 to force a game two. Ogallala advanced to the state tournament after downing Alliance 22-0 in game two.

Sunday, July 24

PLTV 000 020 2 - 4 6 2

CHDR 100 000 0 - 1 6 3

WP-Jackson Howard

LP-Broc Berry

2B-Tyler Garrett, Carter Reisig, Dalton Wiese 2

HR-Tristan Strauch

Monday, July 25

PLTV 000 003 1 - 4 5 1

OGL 201 110 x - 5 6 2

LP-Carter Reisig