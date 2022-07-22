Gering PVC wins final regular season game

The Gering PVC seniors finished the regular season in Colorado on Monday, July 18 as they downed Brush 11-7.

PVC scored in five of the nine innings, starting with two in the first inning. Jackson Howard reached on an error before a Dalton Wiese single to center field put runners on the corners. Tyler Garrett brought Howard in to score on a single to left field and Chris Bliss brought Wiese in on a double for a 2-0 lead.

The third inning saw two triples on the way to scoring three more runs to take a 5-0 lead. Wiese started the inning with a triple as Tristan Strauch walked to put runners at first and third. Bliss then hit a triple of his own to bring Wiese and Strauch around to score. A Mason Brumbaugh single scored Bliss.

Brush got on the board in the third with two straight doubles, the first one came with the bases loaded and one out to cut the PVC lead to 5-4.

Neither team scored again until the sixth, starting with PVC scoring two. Garrett walked and Strauch singled before Garrett stole home for a run. A batter later, Strauch would also steal home. Brush scored on a single to left field in the bottom half of the inning.

The top of the seventh saw three PVC doubles from Ryan Johnston, Howard (who brought in Johnston) and Carter Reisig (who brought in Howard) for a 9-5 lead.

Brush scored once in the bottom of the inning but Gering came right back with two of their own in the eighth.

Garrett reached on an error and was brought in by a Strauch single. Two batters later, Barron Williams singled to center field and Strauch came around to score.

One run by Brush at the end of the ninth inning brought the game to its final 11-7 score.

Four Gering players finished with multi-hit games as they out-hit Brush 15-12. Wiese went 2-for-5 with two runs, Garrett went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Strauch finished 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI and Bliss went 2-for-3 with one run and three RBIs.

Also recording hits were Howard, Reisig, Williams, Brumbaugh, Mason Gaudreault and Johnston.

Wiese got the start, going two innings and giving up one hit and one walk while striking out three. Reisig and Strauch also pitched two innings apiece. Reisig gave up four hits, four runs, and one walk with four strikeouts.

Strauch gave up one hit, one run, four walks and five strikeouts while Howard closed the game with the final three innings, giving up six hits, two runs (one earned) and struck out four.

PVC will travel to Ogallala for the Class B, Area 7 tournament on Friday, July 22 to face Sidney in the first round at 4 p.m. The winner will then face Ogallala on Saturday evening. A loss on Friday would send them to the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament. The winner of the area tournament qualifies for the state tournament in Broken Bow July 30 through Aug. 3.

PVC 203 002 220 - 11 15 2

BRSH 004 001 101 - 7 12 4

WP-Dalton Wiese

S-Jackson Howard

2B-Chris Bliss, Jackson Howard, Ryan Johnston, Carter Reisig

3B-Chris Bliss, Dalton Wiese