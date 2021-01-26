Gering’s Eli Marez nails big three in 45-34 win over Torrington

Eli Marez hit a big 3-pointer with 3:21 left to play to help Gering put away Torrington 45-34 on Tuesday in Gering.
The game was a seesaw battle between the two teams as they traded leads for much of the game.
With Gering down 28-25 with 1:35 left in the third, Jack Franklin jumpstarted Gering’s offense with a 3-pointer that tied the game at 28-28.
Franklin gave Gering the lead at 30-28 with 7:30 to go in the fourth. Torrington’s Thomas Heron, though, gave his team back the lead at 31-30 with 7:15 to go.
Sam Rocheleau went to the line to tie the game once again at 31-31.
Brett Pszanka free throws with 4:39 left gave Gering the 33-31 lead — the final lead of the game. With 3:38 left, Heron was called for a travel. The Bulldogs capitalized on the next possession as Marez canned a three to give Gering the 36-31 lead.
Pszanka put the game out of reach with a layup off of a Torrington turnover at 1:30 to play. Pszanka knocked down four free throws down the stretch. Pszanka also came up with a huge rebound off of a Kaden Bohnsack miss on the back end of a 2-and-2 trip to the foul line and had a steal with under 10 seconds to play to seal the win.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton said Franklin came up big in the second half.
“I thought jack Franklin getting in the lane and being aggressive for us really helped, and Eli Marez had that big three that gave us a five point lead,” he said.
The Bulldogs also upped the pressure on the Trailblazers in the second half.
“We were able to kind of do some things defensively to keep them off balance. We got a couple steals and some easy baskets. I thought we were just a little more aggressive in the fourth quarter,” Cotton said.
Cotton said he was a little hesitant to play pressure defense on Torrington.
“I watched them on film and they’ve done a great job all year of breaking presses. We were a little weary, but I felt like we needed a spark. Thankfully, it worked out,” he said.
The defense helped create scoring opportunities for Gering, Cotton said.
“We got a few transition baskets. We got to the rim and got to the foul line. Once, once we got up they had to press and come out on us because they were just sitting in that zone. We weren’t hitting shots, but we were able to get in the lane and get to the basket,” he said.
Franklin and Pszanka each scored 16 to lead the Bulldogs in the win.
Torrington 10 7 11 6 — 34
Gering 10 8 10 17 — 45