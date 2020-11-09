Gering’s eSports team breaking new ground

One Gering High School team has traded bats, baskets and helmets for computers.
A few years ago, Gering began fielding an eSports team. Gering High School math teacher Arich Knaub said the team started a couple years before he became a co-sponsor two years ago.
“It’s been great just seeing the kids getting involved, and seeing them partaking in an activity that’s new to this area and Nebraska. Seeing them enjoy it has been awesome.
Knaub said there aren’t a lot of eSports teams, yet.
“In the Nebraska league, there are about eight to 10 schools depending on the game,” he said. “We have a playoff and competitions. We play in some national leagues where there’s thousands of high schools that we play and pair up against. It’s really big and growing.
“It’s a growing number. In Nebraska, alone, every year I’m hearing more and more schools that are starting a program. I know Midland and Concordia both have programs. Chadron State is just starting up. They actually contacted Coach (Rick) Marez about playing our team in a scrimmage. There’s not many times where you’re going to get players that to play at the college level in high school and get scouted by those (college) coaches.”
The competitions are sanctioned by different websites that offer different game competitons.
“They’re all sanctioned through different websites,” he said. “We play on PlayVS, which sanctions several different games. Then there’s HSEL, which is a high school E Sports league. They sanction events, and they actually use a lot of the rule sets that the professional teams use. That allows them to get accustomed to those rules sets, so if they have scholarship opportunities, or professional opportunities, in the future, they’re already accustomed to those rule sets. We can have individuals who play Madden and NBA2K, and those sorts of games. Then, we also have teams who play games like Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and Overwatch. We have a variety of individual and team games.”
The different games have different strategies and objectives, Knaub said.
“In CS:GO, you have two teams. One team is trying to defend a site, and the other team is attacking it. Games like Rainbow Six Siege and Overwatch are a very similar format. Those are our first-person shooter-type games. We have our other games like Rocket League, which is basically car soccer,” he said. “Then we have the more individual games like Fortnite.”
Knaub said the team games really help build camaraderie between team members.
“The team games end up being a little more competitive because we really get to work together and focus on a single objective. It really allows us to really kind of practice together and work together when have a match coming up. When we get a victor, that’s really sweet,” he said. “Last year, our (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) team got to the playoffs in the HSEL and on our first couple of matches. It’s a really exciting experience. The top four teams in the Nebraska eSports League go to Concordia to play in a championship there.”
The Gering eSports team saw some success last season.
“Last year, with our Overwatch team, we went undefeated in the regular season for the Nebraska League. We had a group that practice together and played together every night. We had a solid bench that they could scrimmage against. It really helped build and promote them as players, and progress their skills. It’s very comparable to a high school sports team of any caliber,” he said.
Like any sports team, the eSports team has a set roster.
“Our Rocket League team has five players. We have three players on the active roster, and we have substitutes. We actually get to rotate them all,” Knaub said. “If we continue to grow then we could possibly get multiple teams and have them scrimmage, as well as play multiple tournaments.”
Knaub said they pick their roster based on a players’ particular skill set.
“A lot of it has to do with how the team jives. If you have a player who is a top fragger and gets a lot of kills, but they can’t jive with the team personality, sometimes that’s not what we’re looking for if we can’t get that communication as a team,” he said.
The eSports team isn’t all fun and games, Knaub said.
“There are some real opportunities for some of these kids, and it’s great to see that,” he said. “We had a player last year sign to play CS:GO. He’s loving it, so far. We’ve gotten contacted by multiple schools already about playing them in scrimmage matches, as well as scholarship opportunities for some of our current players.”
