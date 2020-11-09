Gering’s eSports team breaking new ground

“They’re all sanctioned through different websites,” he said. “We play on PlayVS, which sanctions several different games. Then there’s HSEL, which is a high school E Sports league. They sanction events, and they actually use a lot of the rule sets that the professional teams use. That allows them to get accustomed to those rules sets, so if they have scholarship opportunities, or professional opportunities, in the future, they’re already accustomed to those rule sets. We can have individuals who play Madden and NBA2K, and those sorts of games. Then, we also have teams who play games like Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and Overwatch. We have a variety of individual and team games.”

The different games have different strategies and objectives, Knaub said.

“In CS:GO, you have two teams. One team is trying to defend a site, and the other team is attacking it. Games like Rainbow Six Siege and Overwatch are a very similar format. Those are our first-person shooter-type games. We have our other games like Rocket League, which is basically car soccer,” he said. “Then we have the more individual games like Fortnite.”

Knaub said the team games really help build camaraderie between team members.