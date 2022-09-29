Gering’s Seiler wins UNK Invite in her senior year

Gering’s Madison Seiler has come close to winning the UNK High School cross country meet her freshman and sophomore year finishing runner-up, and this year, in her senior year, Seiler soared to the top after missing the meet a year ago.

Seiler won the UNK meet that featured 166 runners in the Class B division with an impressive 19 minute, 14.39 second time. Seiler beat out York’s Kassidy Stuckey by nine seconds to capture the UNK title.

Seiler’s time would have been sixth in Class A, showing how talented a runner she is. The winning Class A time was 18:19.83 by Mia Murray of Lincoln East.

“It truly means so much because my freshman and sophomore year I took second place, which was heartbreaking both times to be so close and my junior year, not being able to run this course and now finally being able to come home with a win makes my heart so happy,” Seiler said.

Seiler must love the Kearney Club Course since the course she ran on Monday is the same course that the state cross country championships are run on. Seiler is a two-time state individual champion, winning the Class B title her sophomore and junior years.

Seiler knew the meet was not going to be easy and she was pushed.

“I knew there was definitely going to be some tough competition and coming off three days of recovery from running a personal best last Thursday was going to be challenging,” she said. “But, I was so excited for this meet that I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to run against girls I was going to be competing against at state.”

Seiler ran a personal-best time at Ogallala on Thursday when she ran an 18:27.6 time to win the Ogallala Invite. Before the Ogallala Invite on Thursday, Seiler set her personal best at the Chadron State Invite when she ran an 18:53.4.

While Seiler excelled on the individual side of the meet, the Gering girls put up an impressive performance as a team, finishing in seventh with a 162 score while Scottsbluff finished 14th in the race. Norris won the Class B girl’s title with 25 points followed by Elkhorn North with 57.

“The team ran very well,” Seiler said. “I was especially proud of Jadyn Scott, who placed in the Top 20. We are getting into shape and I’m excited to see how the rest of the season comes out.”

Scott finished 17th by running a 21:12.6 time. Scott also set a season-best time last Thursday at the Ogallala Invite when she ran a 20:18.2 time. Scott’s personal best time was set last year when she ran a 20:13.7 at the Scottsbluff Bearcat XC Festival, which Gering will compete in on Friday.

Other Gering girl runners that ran well in helping Gering to the seventh-place finish included Jenna Davis finishing 78th (23:20.98), Emma Schneider taking 82nd (23:28.83), Madison Herbel finishing 96th (23:59.19), Allison Herbel ending 146th (26:47.82), and Kylie Backus finishing 149th (27:09.51).

To show the Gering girl’s depth, they also received strong performances from Josalyn Scott who took 151st (27:20.71), Demi Seelhoff Ulrich at 156th (28:05.36), Sierra Robinson finishing 157th (28:32.41), Allison Johnson taking 159th (28:50.44), along with Marlysia Bookman (29:34.01), Kelsey Brady (29:42.26), Savannah Baird (30:37.71), and Desiree Brown (31:45.30).

Scottsbluff was paced by Kaylee Charbonneau, who took 44th with a time of 22:22.88 followed by Jamie Modec in 49th in 22:29.76. Also for the Bearcats, Emilee Bentley finished 69th (23:06.82), Hannah Rugroden took 76th (23:16.93), Charley Edens took 91st (23:46.50), Natalee Bentley finished 96th (23:57.12), and Claire Thomalla finished 112th (24:40.41).

On the boy’s side, Scottsbluff and Gering finished 13th and 14th respectively in the 20-team race. Scottsbluff ended up with 205 points while Gering had 249 points. Lexington won the title with 31 points, just edging Omaha Skutt’s 37 points.

Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron was the highest local runner as the junior took 10th in the 199-runner field. Bastron finished the course in 17:11.73.

Other Bearcats included James Adams in 48th with a time of 18:26.01, Eddie Griess taking 71st in 18:52.48, Savian Marquez taking 90th (19:25.09), Hunter Lund taking 91st (18:26.80), Thompson Bastron finishing 92nd (19:26.88).

Gering was led by Nathan Seiler with a 36th-place finish. Seiler ran a 17:59.75. Other Bulldogs included Axton Stone taking 50th in 18:28.18, Aiden Narvais finishing 87th (19:15.19), Travis Cline taking 97th (19:36.34), Aiden Bell in 109th (19:54.18), Tyler Fogle took 127th (20:29.63) followed by Gage Ruzicka (20:32.09), Eli Marez (21:03.84), Brasen Hackert (21:38.43), Frank McBride (23.19.93), Diego Magdaleno (22:48.92), Eli Patton (23:19.15), Joseph Johnson (23:22.48), Newman Merrill (23:30.12), Talen Schneider (24:42.30), Jayden Hakert (27:45.83), Trenton White (27:50.35), Trysten McGaughy (28:29.10), Zachary Connot (28:45.54), Luis Leal (28:52.06), and Gavin De Los Santos (32:54.79).

There are only two more regular season meets left before the district championships on Oct. 13. The Bulldogs will compete in the Scottsbluff Bearcat XC Festival on Sept. 30 and then the Sidney Invite Oct. 6. Seiler is excited to see how the rest of the season goes.

“I am so proud of how far my team has come since the beginning,” she said. “I’m so excited for not just the girls, but the boys as well.”