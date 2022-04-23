Gering soccer falls to North Platte

The Gering boys' soccer team hosted the North Platte Bulldogs and lost 4-2 on Tuesday, April 19.

“We finished really well. I just wish we started that way and had that good start in the beginning,” Gering coach Chris Guaddarama said. “I was proud of them toward the end; that’s the team I know they can be.”

The last time the two teams faced off was on April 2 in Norfolk when North Platte took the 3-1 win.

Within the first five minutes of the game, North Platte's Mason Carter got the first score to lead 1-0. It would take some time before either team could get anything done.

With 17:16 remaining in the first half, North Platte would tally two more with Ty Hilderbrand scoring his first of the game before Caden Miller got a goal more than 10 minutes later.

The final goal of the game for North Platte was on a penalty kick by Hilderbrand with 40 seconds left in the first half. At halftime, North Platte led 4-0.

“I told them at halftime that we need to be persistent. I think we just need to be more eager and more challenging to the ball,” Guaddarama said. “I made a couple of adjustments where I put some of our speedier guys up top and it showed.”

About 10 minutes into the second half, a yellow card was issued to North Platte’s Carson Uehling before quickly turning to a red card on his way to the bench.

Gering held North Platte scoreless in the second half as both sides saw balls sail over the net and goalies with vital saves.

“Tyler (Franklin) kept us in the game a lot of times. I just wish we could’ve rewarded him a little bit more with a couple more goals,” Guaddarama said. “He is a beast; he’s really progressed since last year and even this season as well. He’s been challenging the ball a little bit more, and he’s reading the game a little bit like he’s supposed to now.”

It wasn’t until there was three minutes remaining that Gering would see anything go into the net as Isaiah Murillo got the first tally for the host team, his first goal of the season.

“That was his first goal; he’s a freshman too. It’s crazy because when we were in Norfolk, we played North Platte and he gave the assist to Elijah (Bradford) and now Elijah paid him back and gave him a goal,” Guaddarama said.

Then with under a minute left, one more went into the net for Gering as Bradford got a goal of his own with 38 seconds remaining in the game, bringing the score to 4-2.

Gering will play next on Saturday, April 23 in a quad with Scottsbluff, Holdrege and Kearney Catholic.

“I think we’re going to keep that same shape that we had today. I like running more five guys in the midfield; we just need to put more pressure on the ball,” Guaddarama said. “I think we give too much respect to teams and just let the midfield dictate the game. If we put more pressure on the midfield, I know for sure that we can get more finishes like we did today.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

