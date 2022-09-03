Gering softball downs Alliance on the road

After falling to Scottsbluff on Aug. 25, the Gering Bulldogs softball team traveled to Alliance to take on the Bulldogs, coming away with the 12-1 five inning win.

Gering scored in every inning of the game with two in the first, four in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, and three in the final inning.

The first inning started with an error by the first baseman to put Jada Schlothauer on base. A single to right field by Nickie Todd put runners on the corners. Todd advanced to second on a defensive indifference before Destiny Gonzalez brought in both runners with a single.

In the top of the second inning with two outs, Jacelyn Brown hit a home run over the left field fence to bring the Gering lead to 3-0. A double by Gabby Moreno put herself in scoring position for Schlothauer, who singled Moreno in.

Todd doubled to center field, bringing Schlothauer in and scored following an error at third base before the third out ended the inning with a 6-0 lead.

Alliance’s Hallie Schneider doubled before a single by Alivia Osborn brought in the only run for the home Bulldogs.

Sarah Wiese reached base on an error to start the third frame and saw Haylee Harder pinch run. Liz Wiese grounded out to the third baseman to bring in Harder for a 7-1 lead.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, Schlothauer reached base on an error by pitcher Hannah Schneider. Todd then reached on an error as Schlothauer came across for another run. Todd later came in on an error by the catcher Ciara Hudson.

Once again with two outs, Gering scored the next three runs to put the lead at 12-1 and ultimately, winning by that score. Allee Lohr walked before Makayla Michaelson reached on an error before Lohr was brought in on a Brown single. Moreno would then empty the bases for a triple.

Sarah Wiese pitched the complete game, giving up four hits and one run to go along with four strikeouts. Todd and Brown led the team, each going 2-for-3. Todd had three runs and an RBI while Brown finished with two RBIs and runs.

Gering will play in the McCook Invite on Sept. 3.

GRNG 241 23 - 12 8 0

ALLN 010 00 - 1 4 8

WP-Sarah Wiese

2B-Gabby Moreno, Nickie Todd

3B-Gabby Moreno

HR-Jacelyn Brown