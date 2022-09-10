Gering softball falls to Chadron

The Chadron Cardinals and Gering Bulldogs met up at Oregon Trail Park on Tuesday, Sept. 6, as the two teams battled before a three-run inning led the way for a Cardinals 5-1 win.

“Gering’s always been a tough team to play against and they gave us a run today, we’re happy to come away with a win,” Cardinal coach Jodi Hendrickson said

The Bulldogs struggled throughout the game with their fundamentals as the Cardinals capitalized on the Gering mistakes.

“That was a very difficult game for us, I thought we got away from our fundamentals,” Gering coach Zach Ostergard said. “We preach the little things, making the routine plays, right footwork, all that stuff and I think we got away from it and it showed. Chadron capitalized on it.”

The first two innings saw neither team get anything going as they would leave base runners on, unable to bring them in. The top of the third inning was where the Cardinals began to pull away.

Two straight singles from Cali Hendrickson and Maci Rutledge brought up Kinley Richardson. Richardson bunted to pitcher Sarah Wiese and beat the throw to first before first baseman Destiny Gonzales’ throw home wasn’t in time to score the first run.

Josie Downing loaded the bases with a walk and two batters later, Ember Diers singled in Rutledge on a bunt. A Meredith Rhembrandt sacrifice fly to right field brought in the final run of the inning.

Rhembrandt singled on a fly ball to left field in the top of the fifth to put Chadron up 4-0. A Richardson triple in the sixth saw Avrielle Sager score after she reached on an error.

Gering scored their only run of the game in the seventh inning on a Nickie Todd double with two outs. Ari Canseco reached base on a double prior to Todd bringing her in.

Rutledge led the Cardinals offensively going 3-for-4 with a run scored while also pitching the full game, giving up nine hits, one run, one walk and recorded six strikeouts. Richardson and Rhembrandt each had two RBIs as Richardson also tacked on a run.

“It was a hot day, it was hot on the bus, hot (in Gering) but we pushed through,” Hendrickson said. “We had little to no errors, Maci (Rutledge) pitched amazing and I’m just super proud of these girls in the way they came together as a team.”

Three Bulldogs had multi-hit games. Jada Schlothauer and Todd each went 2-for-4 as Sarah Wiese went 2-for-3. Todd had the lone RBI for the Bulldogs. Wiese pitched the complete game, giving up nine hits, five runs (three earned), three walks and seven strikeouts.

Both teams will be in the Twin City Invite this weekend as they will play in Scottsbluff on Saturday. Before that though, Gering will be working on the fundamentals.

“Get back to the little things, get back to the fundamental things. You know, field the ball, throw the ball, hit the ball, catch the ball,” Ostergard said. “At the end of the day, it’s softball and we have to keep it as simple as that. We have to have confidence at the plate as well.”

Chadron however, will focus the next few practices on base running.

“Base running. We’re going to focus a little bit on base running this week but other than that, the girls played on their toes, moved to the ball, we had some amazing catches in the outfield, so pretty proud of their effort,” Hendrickson said.

Tuesday's box score

CHDR 003 011 0 - 5 9 4

GRNG 000 000 1 - 1 9 4

WP-Maci Rutledge

LP-Sarah Wiese

2B-Jada Schlothauer, Nickie Todd, Destiny Gonzales, Ari Canseco (Gering)

3B-Kinley Richardson (Chadron)