Gering softball finished undefeated on last day of invite

Day two of the Twin City Invite on Saturday, Sept. 11, saw three games played between Alliance, Gering and Chadron at the Gering Dome Rock Diamonds Complex.

The first game pit Gering and Alliance against each other in a matchup between Bulldogs. This was the first game for Gering after its 11-1 loss to Scottsbluff on Friday, Sept. 10, so the players were looking to follow that loss in the right direction. They would do just that with a 12-1 win over Alliance.

Gering head coach Zach Ostergard told his team to forget about what happened and continue on like they had been.

“Obviously that game last night didn’t go how we wanted it to go, but we were just trying to get different girls in different positions and see what we are working with, especially with Aspen (Elsen) on the mound,” he said. “I just wanted to see what she could do with better competition.

“It was good to see the girls bounce back right away against Alliance, and they got after it from that first pitch. It was good to see their bats going again.”

Gering scored in every inning during the game with four in the first, three in the second and third, and two in the fourth. The only run for Alliance was during the first inning on a single by Alicia Brave.