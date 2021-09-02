Gering softball holds off Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff head coach Dan Fox said, "We were tight in the beginning and I think there were a lot of expectations. I think it's like last year. Gering beat us in our first game of the season, and it was our first loss. But I think these girls know they could have played a little bit better. There were some balls that didn't bounce our way. We had a couple of good hard hits where Gering made good plays and if they get through, it's a whole different game. So, I'm pleased with where we're at. I think we'll be fine, and I think if these girls do like we did last year, we'll be in a good spot with whatever happens."