Gering softball holds off Scottsbluff

The Gering softball team used a four-run fifth inning and a strong defensive stand in the final two innings of the contest to hold off Scottsbluff 8-6 on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Scottsbluff.
The win improved the Bulldogs to 6-1 on the season while Scottsbluff suffered its first loss to fall to 5-1.
"Boy, they're tough. They hit the ball really well," Gering assistant coach Jared Michaelson said. "But I couldn't be prouder of our girls. They did a phenomenal job. They played really good defense. We had a couple of errors, but nothing that cost us too much."
Scottsbluff head coach Dan Fox said, "We were tight in the beginning and I think there were a lot of expectations. I think it's like last year. Gering beat us in our first game of the season, and it was our first loss. But I think these girls know they could have played a little bit better. There were some balls that didn't bounce our way. We had a couple of good hard hits where Gering made good plays and if they get through, it's a whole different game. So, I'm pleased with where we're at. I think we'll be fine, and I think if these girls do like we did last year, we'll be in a good spot with whatever happens."
Gering started off strong in the top of the first with an RBI double from Gabby Moreno and a sacrifice fly from Nickie Todd to give the Bulldogs an early 2-0 lead.
An RBI single from Jessie Brown and fielder's choice by Brylee Dean in the top of the third extended the Gering lead to 4-0.
However, Taryn Spady put the Bearcats on the board with an RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth to score Brady Laucomer, followed by an RBI single by Sasha Paez to score Spady to cut the Gering lead to 4-2.
The top of the fifth became the key to the game for the Bulldogs after picking up a pair of RBI singles from Dean and Moreno, capped off by a 2-RBI single by Todd to extend the lead to 8-2.
Spady came through again for Scottsbluff, leading off the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot to cut the lead to five before a rain delay held up the game for a short time.
The delay seemed to give the Bearcats some life with the team coming out and finishing the sixth on an RBI single from Zoey Paez to pull the 'Cats to within four runs, 8-4.
After stopping the Bulldogs in the top of the seventh, Spady went back to work in the bottom of the frame with a 2-run home run to pull within two, 8-6.
Scottsbluff's Sasha Paez, Mariyah Avila and Reagan Churchill all reached to load the bases with one out. However, Gering's Sarah Wiese was able to close the door with a pop-up and a strikeout to finish off the complete-game victory.
Michaelson said he was extremely pleased with the way his pitcher handled the Scottsbluff hitters and with the way the Bulldogs played behind her.
"Sarah Wiese threw amazing tonight," he said. "She had really good command of her pitches, and I couldn't be prouder of her and the entire team. They just did a good all-around job. They could have very well sat down after that rain delay and let it affect them. But they didn't. They came right back out and started where they left off and did an amazing job."
Wiese earned the win in the circle giving up six runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts in seven innings of work.
Aubrey Barrett took the loss for the Bearcats, giving up five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in five innings of work. Jeca Anaya gave up three runs on three hits in two innings for the Bearcats.
Spady led all Bearcats going 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs on a pair of home runs and a triple. Sasha Paez added a 2-for-4 performance with an RBI, while Zoey Paez chipped in an RBI.
Todd led the Bulldogs offensively going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Moreno finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Gianni Aguilar also went 2-for-4 with two runs and a triple. Brown added three runs and an RBI, while Dean finished with two RBIs.
Gering beat Holyoke 12-0 in both games of the Aug. 28 doubleheader. On Aug. 31, the Bulldogs defeated Alliance 9-0. The Bulldogs will next play in the McCook Invite on Sept. 4.