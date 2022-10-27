Gering team wins Nebraska Netfest

The Gering eighth grade volleyball team competed in the Nebraska Sports Council Netfest Tournament Oct. 15-16, in Overton with an unblemished record.

Gering volleyball coach Amanda Cochran said this was a statewide competition that included three divisions of young girls from third and fourth graders, fifth and sixth graders, and the seventh and eight graders.

Cochran said with Gering winning the tourney against several bigger schools, it shows how deep the Gering volleyball is with the younger girls.

“This means a lot to show that Western Nebraska volleyball is thriving and very competitive at the state level,” Cochran said. “We are glad to have the opportunity to compete at the state level and beyond.”

Members of the team that won included Cara Schlothauer, Avah Garrett, Taryn Chrisman, Jaxie John, Ivy Bruckner, Jacey Cochran, and Aubrey Anderson.

The seventh/eighth grade division included five pools with a total of 23 teams entered into the tournament.

Gering was in Pool B and went through pool play with a 4-0 record. The Bulldogs swept Aurora 2-0, followed by a sweep over St. Paul, Spikers, and Overton to finish pool play with eight set wins to no defeats.

In bracket play, Gering had a first-round bye and had to face the Broncos, from Amherst, who defeated Grand Island Central Catholic 2-1. The Gering and Broncos match was a battle but Gering went on to win 2-1 to move into the title game.

Gering’s opponent in the championship would be the Kearney Cats, who also had a first-round bye. Kearney defeated the Eagles to move on to face Gering. The championship saw the Bulldogs sweep past Kearney 2-0 for the win.

Cochran said both tournament matches were competitive.

“First round of the tournament we played a very aggressive Amherst team, and we won in three to get to the championship,” she said. “We played Kearney in the championship. Both sides were hitting the ball very aggressively, but Gering stayed strong and won in two sets.”

Other teams in Gering’s pool also did well in their respectful brackets. Aurora took second in the silver bracket, St. Paul made it to the semifinals of the bronze bracket, North Platte took second in the Aspire bracket, and Overton won the Challenge Bracket.