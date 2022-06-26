Gering teams do well at Father's Day tourney

Sixty youth baseball teams representing four states came to Scottsbluff and Gering to participate in the annual 23 Club Baseball tournament that was held Friday through Sunday at the 23-Club Diamonds in Scottsbluff and the Dome Rock Diamonds in Gering.

When the tournament was finished Sunday evening in the six divisions of play, three WESTCO traveling baseball teams captured titles while several Gering teams did well, finishing in the top four or eight.

The three WESTCO teams that won were the Revolution in the 11u division while the WESTCO Bluffs team captured the 12u division. The Bombsquad made it three straight for the WESTCO traveling teams as they won the 13u division.

Going from youngest to oldest divisions, the 8-under division saw the NOCO Baseball Club claim the title with a 7-3 win over WYCO. No Gering team was entered in this division.

Other scores in the 8U bracket on Sunday saw Gillette top the WESTCO Outlaws 12-10, Douglas Cats taking out the Crush 13-10, WYCO earning a 1-0 win over Gillette, and NOCO topping Douglas 13-5.

The 9u division saw nine teams with only six teams making bracket play. The Gering Dawg Pound went 1-3 in pool play as they lost to the Crush 12-2 and Gillette-Jackson 13-3 on Friday before falling to Gillette-Partlow 5-4 on Saturday. The Dawg Pound wrapped up pool play Saturday evening falling to WYCO-Lake 14-1.

The 10u division saw WYCO-Tafoya defeat Gillette 9-1 for the title. The Gering Dirt Dawgs went 3-0 in pool play as they defeated WYCO-Tafoya 12-0 on Friday before downing the Sidney Bombers 13-7 and NOCO Baseball 16-8 on Saturday. In bracket play, the Dirt Dawgs fell in the quarterfinals 10-5 to Gillette.

The 11u division was won by the Revolution from Scottsbluff as they defeated Gillette 13-10. The Gering 11s went 1-2 in pool play where they beat WYCO-White 8-6 on Friday before falling twice on Saturday to Post 22 Prep 21-0 and then to Gillette-Black 10-2. The Gering 11s then played a consolation game on Sunday and won 11-9 over WYCO-White.

The WESTCO Bluffs won the 12-under division on Sunday by beating the Goshen County Grizzlies. The Gering 12s went 3-0 in pool play before falling in the first-round of the bracket play on Sunday.

Gering 12s pool play contests included them defeating the Cheyenne Mustangs 14-4 on Friday. Saturday’s pool play action saw Gering top Douglas 12-9 before defeating the Valor Vikings 14-7. In Sunday’s bracket play, Gering fell to the Goshen County Grizzlies 11-2.

The final division was the 13u and that was won by the WESTCO Bombsquad team that beat NOCO baseball club 11-4.

The Gering Dawgs had a fine tournament in the 13u division as they finished 1-2 in pool play. The Gering Dawgs lost to the WESTCO Bombsquad on Friday 9-3. The Dawgs then defeated the NOCO Baseball Club 4-3 on Saturday before wrapping up pool play Saturday falling to Post 22 Prep-Red 8-4.

In the bracket play, Gering opened with a play-in game win over the Outlaws 9-6. The Gering Dawgs then fell to Post 22 Prep Blue 11-2 to finish the tournament 2-3.