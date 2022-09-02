Gering tennis falls in triangular

The new tennis season has begun as the Scottsbluff Bearcats and Gering Bulldogs boys tennis teams traveled to Alliance on Thursday for a triangular against the Alliance Bulldogs.

Gering first faced off against Scottsbluff as the Bearcats took a 9-0 win. The No. 1 doubles team of Guri Hayer and Patrick Sauer competed together for the first time, falling 8-2.

“I was really pleased with our No. 1 doubles because they hadn’t played together before and they are both relatively new, they both have a year under their belt,” Gering coach Ron Swank said. “Scottsbluff’s got a really good doubles team and they kept their cool, didn’t lose their cool and they competed.”

Alliance and Gering finished off the triangular against each other as Alliance won 9-0.

Gering was in the McCook Invite on Saturday, Aug. 27 as the Bulldogs finished fourth with 12 points.

“I have some athletes that are very young and I’m hoping by mid-season, some things are going to click because we’re starting from ground zero and they’re going to learn from every match,” Swank said. “I’ve got four rookies going to McCook and that’s a really big tournament. I didn’t want them to go in totally green so it’s a really good gate for them to learn from and go from there.”

Gering took part in a triangular with the Alliance Bulldogs and Torrington Trailblazers on Aug. 30. Gering fell to the Trailblazers 4-1. Gering will be in the Scottsbluff Invite on Friday, Sept. 2.