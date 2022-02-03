Gering topples Alliance

In a Western Conference match-up, the Alliance and Gering Bulldogs squared off in Gering for a boys and girls doubleheader, Friday, Jan. 28.
The girls were meeting for the second time this season, the first being a Western Conference Tournament game in which Gering won 47-27 on Dec. 4. The team’s second meeting had a nearly identical score with Gering winning 48-29.
“Looking at film, Alliance knocked off a decent Ogallala team last week, so it got our attention. I think neither team got into much of a rhythm and this game was definitely on the ugly side,” Gering coach Steve Land said.
Both teams struggled with foul trouble as they got into the bonus and had players foul out in the game.
“It was a physical game and there were a lot of free throws both ways, but sometimes that’s how the refereeing is and you have to adapt to it. I thought we did a good job of adapting, and our girls were tough when they needed to be,” Land said.
The Alliance Bulldogs also dealt with the strict refereeing and physical play on their side as well, but were unable to match the physicality of Gering.
“Sometimes that’s how the game is played, and we have to adapt to that type of play. At some points we did, and some points we didn’t, so we just have to adapt to how the referees are going to call the game and sometimes it’s going to be a foul-fest,” Alliance coach Stephen Crile said.
The boys game however, was completely opposite from the girls game with the Gering boys taking a narrow 60-55 victory. But with the way the game started, it would be hard to think that Gering would eventually win the game.
At the end of the first quarter of play, Gering was down 13-2, and went into halftime down 28-14. But a strong second half, that saw Gering outscore Alliance 46-27, helped put them back in the game.
Gering never doubted themselves even at their biggest deficit.
“I told the guys at halftime that I believed we were going to come back and win,” Gering coach Kyle Cotton said. “I knew the shots we were taking were good ones, they just weren’t going down. The offense was running well, we just weren’t making shots. But come second half, I had all the belief in the world that we were going to win.”
Gering attributes the full team stepping up being the biggest factor in their comeback win over Alliance.
“Our focus was better in the second half, and our intensity was good throughout the game. In the second half we just kept making play after play and everyone contributed,” Cotton said. “Jackson Howard made a few big threes in a row, Damion Billie and Tyler Garrett made big plays for us on defense, and Uriah Ybarra did a good job attacking the basket and making free throws in the fourth quarter.”
With this win, another late game win is added on to the Gering boys’ record, their most recent being a 61-60 victory against the Chadron Cardinals on Jan. 21.
“I think we have a lot of confidence in ourselves. That win against Chadron was a huge confidence boost for us, but we’ve known since the beginning of the year that we have a pretty good team, and it’s just taken us a while to prove it,” Cotton said.
The Bulldogs will travel to Torrington on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to take on the Trailblazers with the girl’s game starting at 6:00 p.m. and the boy’s game following.
Girls’ game
Alliance 11 2 10 6-29
Gering 10 15 11 12-48
ALLIANCE
Macey Seebohm 11, Jaelynne Clarke 6, Angie Davis 5, Bailey Start 3, Amauri Browning 2, Avah Steggal 2.
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 24, Carleigh Pszanka 8, Nickie Todd 7, Mackenzie Todd 4, Anaveah Rios 2, Jaleigh Kumm 2, Neveah Hrasky 1.
Boys’ game
Alliance 13 15 13 14- 55
Gering 2 12 20 26- 60
ALLIANCE
Kellen Muhr 22, Ben Miller 12, Nic Waldron 9, Jayden McCraken 8, Taytom Timbers 2, Tristin Grubham 2.
GERING
Uriah Ybarra 23, Max Greeley 12, Jackson Howard 10, Jacob VanAnne 4, Tyler Garrett 4, Kaden Bohnsack 3, Damion Billie 2, Saven Roberts 2.
