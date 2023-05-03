Three records fell in the Best of the West prep track meet Tuesday at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

Two of them came during the girls competition.

Gering’s Maddie Seiler set both a meet and a school record in the girls 3,200 with a time of 10 minutes, 49.88 seconds. She demolished the previous meet mark set Shelly Langemeier in 2003 by 40 seconds (11:29.90).

Seiler just missed another meet record. She won the 1,600 in 5:02.77, roughly three seconds behind the meet record set by Aubree Worden in 2004.

Sidney’s Karsyn Leeling was first in the high jump as she cleared 5 feet, 7 inches. It was a half-foot higher than the previous mark set by Jordan Stoddard in 2019.

In addition, the Chadron boys 400 meter relay team of Malachi Swallow, Rhett Cullers, Quinn Bailey and Xander Provance posted a winning time of 42.79, which beat the previous meet record of 43.04 by Gering in 1996. The same Cardinals lineup also set a mark during the Western Conference meet last Friday in Mitchell.

Those four were also part of the winning 1,600 relay team Tuesday that was just .27 seconds off another meet record.

The Cardinals made a mark in the individual events as well.

Cullers and Swallow the 110 and 300 hurdles, and Provance and Swallow finished second and third in the former event, respectively, behind their teammate.

Cullers and Sidney’s Chloe Ahrens were named the boys and girls most valuable athletes, respectively, for the meet.

“The meet went well. I got (personal bests) in everything today,” Cullers said. “It feels really good (to get the award). I didn’t think I would be picked for it but it is a good feeling.”

Ahrens swept the girls 100 and 300 hurdles as she edged Scottsbluff’s Paige Horne in both events. Ahrens, was just .04 seconds off the meet record in the 100 hurdles, and also was part of the Raiders’ winning 400 relay team, which Leeling also was a member of.

“It went really well today for me, individually, and for us as a team. I thought we did amazing,” Ahrens said. “I am very proud of everybody. I was definitely suprised (by the award). I was working toward it and it is awesome that it paid off. There was a lot of competition and everyone did amazing today. I am just grateful that I got this award today.”

Leeling’s strong day also included a first-place finish in the long jump.

Scottsbluff’s Payton Burda won the 800 and also was part of the Bearcats 1,600 first-place relay team.

Torrington had a strong meet in the sprints as Brendan Flock swept the boys 100 and 200, and Brooklyn Asmus won those same events on the girls side.

Flock edged Sidney’s Isak Doty in both sprints.

Boys

100: Brendan Flock, Torrington, 10.81. 200: 1. Brendan Flock, Torrington, 22.03. 400: 1. Cody Hape, Burns, 49.14. 800: 1. Eli Marez, Gering, 2:00.88. 1,600: 1. Aydan Loya, Torrington, 4:34.55. 3,200: Sullivan Wilson, Lingle-Fort Laramie. 110 hurdles: 1. Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 14.63. 300 hurdles: 1. Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 39.05. 400 relay: 1. Chadron (Malachi Swallow, Rhett Cullers, Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance), 42.79. 1,600 relay: 1. Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Xander Provance), 3:24.37. 3,200 relay: 1. Scottsbluff (Nathan Kelley, Hunter Lund, Tyson Klein, Hans Bastron), 8:26.52. Shot put: 1. Tyler Bennick, Torrington, 52-2. Discus: 1. Ryan Baker, Torrington, 150-1. High jump: 1. Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 5-11. Pole vault: 1. Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 14-0. Long jump: 1. Nathan Miller, Niobrara County, 21-3. Triple jump: 1. Eran James, Gering, 42-7.

Girls

100: 1. Brooklyn Asmus, Torrington, 12.57, 200: 1. Brooklyn Asmus, Torrington, 26.22. 400: 1. Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 1:00.41. 800: 1. Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 2:23.88. 1,600: 1. Madison Seiler, Gering, 5:02.27. 3,200: 1. Madison Seiler, Gering, 10:49.88. 100 hurdles: 1. Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 14.68. 300 hurdles: 1. Chole Ahrens, Sidney, 45.71. 400 relay: 1. Sidney (Chloe Ahrens, Gabrielle Fortner, Karsyn Leeling, Payton Schrotberger), 50.97. 1,600 relay: 1. Scottsbluff (Payton Burda, Taryn Spady, Marly Laucomer, Paige Horne), 4:07.98. 3,200 relay: 1. Chadron (Beau Behrends, Grace Pyle, Cali Hendrickson), 10:22.85. Shot put: 1. Harper Boche, Southeast, 39-1,75. Discus: 1. McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 129-0. High jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-7. Pole vault: 1. Catherin Bryner, Alliance, 10-6. Long jump: 1. Danika Hassel, Bayard, 17-9. Triple jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, 34-11.75.