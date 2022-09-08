Gering volleyball falls to North Platte on the road

Gering went on the road to North Platte to face the Bulldogs, falling in four sets 27-25, 16-25, 19-25, 19-25 on Tuesday.

Maddie Ray led Gering with 14 unofficial kills, including six in the first set.

She had two kills late in the first set that tied the score at 23-23 and later 24-24, which helped Gering win its only set of the match.

“(Ray) for them did a really nice job of adjusting whether it was hitting cross court or hitting down the line,” North Platte coach Clancy Hammond said. “They took advantage of our weakness in our block at that point.”

Gering took advantage at multiple key moments of the first set, with the Bulldogs taking a three-point 20-17 lead. Even when North Platte eventually tied the score at 22-22, Gering continued to find points off kills, eventually winning the set 27-25.

North Platte started the second set 23-8, which Gering struggled to control. But North Platte would start to cool off as Gering scored seven consecutive points to cut the lead to 23-15 with the two teams trading points to reach 25-16.

Gering’s momentum trickled into the start of the third set, as both teams were locked early at 7-7, but North Platte used a 6-2 run to go up 13-9.

North Platte grew its lead to as many as seven points and took the third set 25-19.

Then, North Platte took control of the fourth set right away with a 15-6 start. Gering went on a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to three points at 16-13, but North Platte quickly extended its lead to 22-13 and won the set 25-19.

Alex Gonzalez-Orozco led Gering in digs with 28 as Neveah Hrasky had 20 assists.

Gering will host the Chadron Cardinals on Thursday.