Gering volleyball wins season opener in Alliance

The Gering Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to Alliance on Thursday, Aug. 25 to open up the season, with a 4-set win over the opposing Bulldogs.

“I think tonight we were really focused, really listened well when we were in the huddle, we gave them advice and they went right out and scored points from what we talked about,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “I’m very proud of the class act they put on the floor tonight.”

Even with the loss, it is still only the first game of the season so there is a lot to learn for this Alliance team.

Gering won the two sets 25-22 and 25-17 before Alliance came back to win the third set 25-23.

“I think we struggled in serve/receive more in that set than in the other sets but they hung really tough and so if we’re out of system a little bit more, we don’t get quite as much,” Cochran said. “We’ll really focus on putting ourselves in focus for the next game.”

After forcing a fourth set, Gering took the set and match with a 25-17 win.

Alex Gonzalez-Orozco led the way for Gering with 21 digs, followed by Carleigh Pszanka with 18 digs. Maddie Ray finished with 13 kills and four aces while Neveah Hrasky had three aces.

Gering will have the next week off as they face the Bridgeport Bulldogs at home on Sept. 1.

“We were kind of nursing a couple of injuries, we need to take a little time, heal up and really just focus on staying super aggressive,” Cochran said. “They did a really good job tonight serving aggressively and we’ll keep focusing on that.”