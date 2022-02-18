Gering wins thriller over Chase County

The Gering girls’ basketball team was playing their third game in as many days, and after falling to North Platte, the Feb. 12 game against a talented Chase County squad was one that had the coaches worried of how the Bulldog players would respond.
Early on, it was all Chase County, but the Bulldogs fought hard throughout the contest. Carleigh Pszanka dished the ball to an open Nickie Todd with a minute to play in the game to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game since 2-0. It was a spirited bench as Gering held on for a 50-47 win over a Chase County team that entered the game with a 17-6 record.
Pszanka, who led the Bulldogs with 20 points including two free throws with 12 seconds to play, had a big part in how Gering fought with all their effort to get the win.
“We kind of had to forget about that North Platte game, and we really wanted to step up our game and try to win this one and finish it out,” Pszanka said. “This is a really big win because it puts us up in the power points for the final games we will have, and it is a big win for our season, too.”
Gering coach Steve Land said this was a team effort against a quality opponent.
“The win was big. It was huge,” Land said. “We probably had our worst game of the year yesterday against North Platte and today, I didn’t know if we would come out and be ready to play. This is a level one team that we knocked off with a 17-6 record. We have had a lot of common opponents with Gothenburg and Sidney and McCook and schools like that. Overall, we knew their personnel pretty well, and we knew their big kid was a force, averaging 17 points a game.”
What won the game for the Bulldogs was that they did the little things; everyone hit shots when they needed to as well as made the right passes and hit the floor going for loose balls. It was the fourth quarter that saw the biggest adjustment by the Bulldogs as Gering outscored Chase County 14-6 with a tenacious defensive effort.
“It took a team effort with us switching defenses around. That out of bounds play is something I wish I could take credit for drawing up. Sydnee actually took the ball out of bounds for some reason and she was supposed to get the ball inbounds,” Land said. “The ball went to Carleigh and Carleigh found Nickie. From a coaching standpoint, it makes you look good when they execute a play like that, and Nickie finished off the rim. Overall, we had a great effort and won enough free throws down the stretch to win the game.”
The out-of-bounds play that Land spoke came in the fourth quarter that gave the Bulldogs their first lead since early in the game. That inbounds play was because of the way the Bulldogs were playing as a unit.
Early on, it looked as if the Longhorns were going to run away with the game as they led 17-7 after one period when McNair hit a half-court shot at the buzzer. Chase County built off that and led 24-9. It was the timeout that Land called that was the difference as the Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run to slice the deficit to 24-18 on buckets by Todd and Nevaeh Hrasky, and an old-fashioned play by Winkler. Gering trailed at halftime 29-22.
Land said the timeout he called early in the second quarter was really the key to his team turning things around.
“I think we talked in the time out that we can’t panic,” he said. “We were getting good shots and we just had to finish shots. We had two or three baskets just roll in and out. Once we settled down and started executing the offense, I think our set plays worked extremely well tonight. The kids executed them perfectly.”
The third quarter saw Gering score four quick points to cut the lead to 29-26 only to watch Chase County go back up 35-29. Hrasky then hit a big 3-pointer and Anaveah Rios nailed a bucket to bring the Bulldogs to within one. Chase County went back up 41-34 before Pszanka hit a bucket at the end of the quarter to make it 41-36.
The fourth quarter started slow as neither team scored for the first three minutes of the period. Finally, Winkler hit a bucket with 5:50 to play and then McKenzie Todd had two free throws to make it 41-40. The Longhorns went back up 46-40.
That was when Gering made a big defensive push, going on an 8-0 run to take the lead. McKenzie Todd started the run with a bucket followed by two free throws by Pszanka. Rios then made a leaning bucket in the paint to tie the game at 46-46 with 1:57 to play.
Gering continued to play tough defense, and Winkler swiped the ball away and then made a hustling save for the ball from going out of bounds while her momentum carried her into the side of the bleachers. That save set up the thriller inbounds play.
Chase County came back down and McNair made one of two free throws with 35.8 seconds to play. After a turnover late, Pszanka was fouled with 12.4 seconds to play and calmly made both free throws to put the Bulldogs up by three and they would hang on for the win.
Gering had six in the scoring column led by Pszanka with 20 points and Winkler with 11.
Chase County 17 12 12 6 – 47
Gering 7 15 14 14 – 50
CHASE COUNTY
Bryn McNair 22, Landree McNair 10, Morgan Peterson 9, Jerzee Milner 6.
GERING
Carleigh Pszanka 20, Sydnee Winkler 11, Nickie Todd 6, Neveah Hrasky 5, McKenzie Todd 4, Anaveah Rios 4.