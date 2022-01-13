Gering wrestlers top Ogallala

The Gering wrestling team hit the mats for the first time in 2022 and came away with an impressive 48-29 win over Ogallala on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Gering head coach Jarred Berger said they wrestled well considering they haven’t wrestled since before Christmas.

“We did pretty good. We had kids out that typically wrestle for us and we held them out,” Berger said. “We still have a lot of things to fix, but it is relatively early in the season, and we didn’t wrestle last week. We are getting healed up and ready to go.”

The Ogallala dual was also a warm-up for the Gering wrestling team as they competed in a prestigious tournament in Columbus Friday and Saturday with some of the top Class A, B, C and D teams.

The Bulldogs finished the Norm Manstedt Invite in the top spot with 173.5 points.

The Ogallala dual was definitely a good tune-up for this tournament, which featured over 20-some teams.