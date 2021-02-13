Gering wrestlers win B4 District title; Scottsbluff takes third

The Gering wrestling team continued its battle to regain its place as a wrestling power winning the Class B4 District tournament on Saturday.

Five Bulldogs claimed first in their weight brackets and had four other place as the Gering took first place with a team score of 159.5.

Scottsbluff took third in the team standings with an 89. Both teams will advance to the state tournament. The tournament is on Feb. 17-20 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center.

Gering’s Ashton Dane took first in the 106-pound weight class by a 7-3 decision over Sidney’s Chance Houser. Scottsbluff’s Joey Canseco took third by pinning Broken Bow’s Chauncey Watson.

The Bulldogs’ Jordan Shirley took third at 113 winning 6-4 over Broken Bow’s Wilson Cucul Tzin in the consolation finals.

Gering’s Quinton Chavez and Scottsbluff’s Connor Whiteley battled for the 120 pound title. Chavez took the championship with a 6-3 decision.

Paul Garcia, of Scottsbluff, improved his season record to 39-3 with a 9-2 win over Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells at 126 pounds. The Bulldogs Paul Ruff finished third after losing a controversial semifinal match 4-3 to Wells. Wells was warned several times for poking Ruff in the eye. It was just Ruff’s second loss of the season.