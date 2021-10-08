Gering's comeback comes up short

After spotting Lexington those early scores, Gering settled in. The Bulldogs went 10 plays on their next possession before giving the ball back to Lexington. The Minutemen had to punt, and Gering’s Tyler Garrett took the punt, eluded a couple tacklers, found a seam and went 52 yards for the touchdown on the punt return to cut the lead to 14-7.

O’Boyle said the punt return was a big boost for his team and shifted the momentum.

“Tyler Garrett played a heck of a game,” O’Boyle said. “We were down 14-0 and he gave us a huge spark with that punt return and a ton of big plays. He comes back with a pick on the next drive. He was playing his butt off tonight, and there were a lot of guys that did. We had some guys banged up and Tanner Gartner came through in multiple occasions.

“Our quarterback got knocked out, and Jackson Howard did a heck of a job stepping in and taking over in leading us down the field to score a touchdown. Across the board, it looked a little bleak early on and we were hanging our heads a little bit. But, once we got that spark, everybody was right back. I was super proud of the way these guys fought. But we hate losing. We need to get to a point where these become games where we are coming out on top.”