Gering's Dean signs with McCook softball

This past fall, Gering put together a strong season under first-year head coach Zach Ostergard.

“The season was awesome,” Dean said. “We didn’t think it would go as good but our bond between the girls was awesome. We had so much fun and competed way better than what we thought we would.”

Dean said Ostergard helped her so much with her softball game as well as helping her find a college.

“It was awesome and it was a fun year, like I said,” she said. “I never had a coach that was as supportive like he was. It was awesome to have that and someone to help me with recruiting. He has been great this year.”

Dean also said her high school career couldn’t have gone any better.

“My softball career has been awesome,” Dean said. “I have been starting varsity since my freshman year, so I have had a really good experience. We have had a good team almost every year, and it has just been amazing and something I will never forget.”

Dean and the rest of the seniors got to play on a new field this year and Dean said that was fun, but also missed playing on the old field, where she shined for the past three years.