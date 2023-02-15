Eli Marez will join a host of Panhandle athletes participating in sports at Doane University next year.

The Bulldogs senior made his commitment with the men’s track program during a ceremony Monday afternoon.

Marez will have a couple other Bulldogs at Doane next year as Cami Newman signed to play volleyball and Jadyn Scott inked to run cross country last month at Doane.

“It always helps that I will know some of the people there,” Marez said. “I can create bonds with them and learn new people with them, so that was something I thought would be cool is going there with people I know and becoming friends with new teammates.”

The decision to attend Doane was an easy one after he visited the school. He is excited to have the opportunity to compete at the next level.

“I think it was getting from them the first offer,” Eli said. “Then the visiting part (played a part). The team was awesome and Ed (Fye, Doane head coach) is an awesome person and made me feel welcome right when I first was there. I kind of was in touch with another school, but Doane was closer, and I just like Doane more.”

For the past six years, Marez has had his father, Rick, as his coach for both cross country and track and field. He said it will be different, but he is ready for change in college.

Rick was impressed with Doane’s academic and athletic resume for track and thinks his son will fit in well.

“I like the environment. I like the reputation that they have academically and athletically,” Rick said. “When we first started talking about Doane, we reached out to former runners, and they had nothing but praise for their program. The number of banners they have hanging in their indoor track is unbelievable and the number conference championships. The quality is what I was impressed with. I wasn’t sure of what runners they bring in, but it is impressive with the kids that they will have.”

Marez is coming off a strong track and field junior season. He qualified for state in the 800 meters and posted a time of 2 minutes, 9.64 seconds. His personal best in the event came a year ago when he ran a 2:04.00 at the District B6 meet.

Marez went to state in the 3,200-meter relay in his sophomore season along with Brett Pszanka, Lucas Moravec, and Logan Andrews where they took fifth with a time of 8:21.04.

His freshman season for track was canceled because of the COVID pandemic that hit in March.

Marez said that track and field where his heart is, but there is a chance that he might go out for cross country.

Doane’s track program is one of the elites in the GPAC conference as well as the national level. The Doane Tigers have won six straight conference championships from 2016 to 2022. Marez said that he is going into with the attitude to just compete like he normally does.

“Confidence-wise going in there I know I should be able to compete with most of the people up there,” he said. “It will take me a year to get used to the different pace, different competition, and not knowing who I will run against it will help because I will just go out and run like I know how to do. However, it works, is however it works.”

Marez still has the rest of the basketball season left and then the track season. The basketball team is hoping to make the district finals and possibly a berth at state, which would cut into the track practice time.

But, as for his senior track season, his goal is to qualify for state in three events including the 800, and the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

Marez said his goal in the 800 is to run a sub-2-minute 800 and would love to run a 1:59 or 1:58.

What motivates Marez to run is seeing the culture of Gering runners, including Xavier Arellano, who had an outstanding running career at Gering before competing at Nebraska-Kearney?

“That (Gering’s running culture) is a huge plus because I see what success looks like and then I can try to mirror it,” he said. “All the people I looked up to like Xavier; I just wanted to be like him and try to beat his standards. It really helped out a lot.”