Gering's Krzyzanowski wins at districts

After finishing third last year, Emily Krzyzanowski won the Class B-4 District individual title on Monday, Oct. 4 at Hillside Golf Course in Sidney.
“I was trying to beat my last score from the Sidney Invitational,” Krzyzanowski said. “I succeeded, so I feel pretty good about it.”
The Sidney Invitational was the first event of the season on Aug. 24 where Krzyzanowski finished with a score of 74.
Krzyzanowski adjusted on the course when realizing what was happening on the greens prior to getting to the back nine.
“I just tried to not hit it as hard,” Krzyzanowski said. “I wanted to make sure it got close and not try and make it so that I wouldn’t get a big score or number.”
Krzyzanowski said she feels good going into the state tournament next week and wants to ensure that her short game stays where it’s at, so she will be working to improve this skill.
“I’m feeling pretty confident about the course and my game,” she said. “I just want to keep working on my short game and make sure it stays where it’s at because I think it’s doing pretty good.”
Scottsbluff won their third straight team title; scoring 61 strokes lower than Gering, who was the second place team.
“We feel good. The last couple courses we played on the greens were challenging. It was tough and so it was something to really work and believe in. It was typical they kept being on the amateur side; they never play enough break because we don’t see this quite often. We talked about it in McCook, but we’re certainly happy,” Bearcats coach Brock Ehler said. “The girls are a great team. Their camaraderie is fantastic; they love to stay together and hang out. They are always asking how each other is doing, being supportive and that’s what it’s all about.”
The greens at Hillside this time around proved to be difficult as the balls were sailing and rolling farther than they did earlier in the season. Because of this, it seemed as though this wasn’t the same golf course at which teams competed in an earlier invite.
“It was two different tournaments, that’s for sure, and that’s how the course played. The first time, the greens were really spongy and slow, and this time they mowed it down and it was firm and fast,” Ehler said. “It just shows the adversity that this course can give you just by how you want to set it up. We played the tough side in McCook finishing, we played the tough side here, and it’s honestly a mental endurance type of thing.
“You come finishing down the stretch and right when you think you’ve seen the worst of it, the toughest four holes are coming up to finish, so it’s tough for them to feel like they’re continuing to gain confidence in themselves or did well. They did well and they kept grinding, lining up putts and trying. It was just an overall team effort.”
Ehler said he feels like there is always something to improve on and in the coming week, the Bearcats will just work on cleaning up aspects of their game.
“Can we improve and are we looking to improve… absolutely. We’re going to work hard this week. It’s hard after you see two courses like Heritage Hills in McCook and Hillside here in Sidney,” Ehler said. “Everybody feels like they need to work on chipping and putting because of the severity of the greens. We just need to touch up a few things, there’s nothing major that needs to happen.”
The top 10 individuals and top three teams advance to the state tournament at Scotts Bluff Country Club on Monday, Oct. 11.
Individual Results
1. Emily Krzyzanowski, Gering 71
2. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff 75
3. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff 81
4. Shae Willats, Scottsbluff 89
5. Jessica Folchert, Ogallala 95
6. Sarah Jones, Chadron 95
7. Maralee Rischling, Chadron 99
8. Madison Mumm, Gering 99
9. Julia Wilson, Alliance 99
10. Aubree Larson, Sidney 99