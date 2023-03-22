Maddux Janecek took to the water at an early age.

He started swimming competitively in third grade and has not stopped.

But his passion for the pool is not exactly shared by the rest of his household.

“My family all hates the water outside of me,” the Gering senior said with a smile Thursday, March 9, as he made his commitment to swim at Nebraska Wesleyan University official.

Janecek, who specializes in the breaststroke, said the school was the first he reached out to as it provided a strong combination athletically and academically to him. He plans to be a pre-med student at the Division III college and is undecided on a field of study after that.

He took a visit to the Lincoln campus in late summer and another one in October.

“It was the right fit for me academically and they also wanted me to swim there,” Janecek said. “All the pieces just came together at the same time for me.”

Janecek has physical attributes that have made breaststroke a good fit for him.

“He has great length in his arms ... and his kick is beyond powerful,” Scottsbluff/Gering swim coach Vanessa Woolsey said. “He can kick faster than some of our kids who swim freestyle. He has so much power in his body and worked so hard this year to tone himself and get ready for the season.

“I think they are going to take and run with him at Nebraska Wesleyan. He is so coachable and will do whatever you ask of him. I know he will exceed their expectations of him.”

Janecek, who also specializes in the discus and shot put for the Gering track team, said he feels he is in the best shape of his life athletically this year.

The results followed.

He swam a time of 1 minute, 7.19 seconds in the 100 breast, which was .05 off a state-qualifying guideline.

Still, Janecek, who was one of Scottsbluff/Gering’s four captains, competed in the NSAA state boys swim meet for the second straight year. He was part of the Seacats’ 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

“The guys on the relays are like brothers to me,” Janecek said. “It was great to compete with them one last time.”

As for his goals at the next level?

“There’s always things to improve on,” he said. “I just want to contribute to (Wesleyan) however they need me.”

He is just looking forward to continuing to compete in a sport to which he has devoted most of his life.

“It means a lot,” Janecek said. “Whenever I was feeling down, (swimming) was kind of the thing I could do to clear my head and get feeling better. If I was having a bad day and could go swim, I would be feeling better by the end of it.

“(Swimming) just holds a special place in my heart and the people (in the sport) have become like a second family to me.”