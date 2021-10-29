Gering's Madison Seiler wins back-to-back cross country titles

“Before the race, (Seiler) and I talked and honestly as a runner going through adversity, this is the biggest one I’ve been a part of. Unfortunately, the injury happened, but as far as who it happened to, she’s the best person who could bounce back from it because she is goal-driven, she’s motivated and committed. I think that showed today in a sense that even during her rehab, she was still working out, lifting and anything that kept weight off the leg.”

The girls finished fifth overall but with how close the third through fifth teams finished, the results could’ve gone either way.

“The final results were so close, I think that if we’d finish one place higher in any spot for the girls, we’re third and we knew coming in that it would be that close,” Marez said. “Maddie had a team goal to finish third, and we finished top five which is outstanding because mid-season, we didn’t think we would be here. Getting Maddie back and having that confidence in finishing the way they did, I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

It was the same for the boys, who finished eighth. They gained more confidence as time went on after feeling like their youth and inexperience would be a factor.