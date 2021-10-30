Gering's season ends at sub-districts against Sidney

Set five saw Gering go out to a 5-2 lead before Sidney would come back to tie the set multiple times and after the tie at 12, the Red Raiders went on a 3-0 run to finish out the match.

Even though this ended their season, Cochran said she was proud of the growth she saw in her team this season. The Bulldogs finished the year 13-21.

“We have had huge growth through the course of the season,” she said. “I’m just super proud of them and that’s what we talked about in the locker room over summer camp until now.”

For Sidney, the season has been up and down the entire way, but has kept the same mentality throughout it all.

“This season has been interesting, lots of different dynamics that they’ve faced and I think they’ve stuck with it,” Smith said. “Our mantra has been control what we can control and they really bought into that and came to finish.”

The Alliance Bulldogs and Scottsbluff Bearcats played the next match of the day, and the winner would face Sidney in the final round.

“Between Alliance and Scottsbluff, they are both really scrappy and so we really need to hone in on finishing,” Smith said. “Don’t take anything for granted and play hard.”