TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Dean Gorsuch is a two-time world champion steer wrestler with titles in 2006 and ’10.

But he says there is someone else in his family who is a better bulldogger.

“He is,” Dean said with a smile as he nodded toward his son, Taydon.

That is a lofty compliment to live up to, but the Gering senior is attempting to do that. One way is by following a path his father took.

Gorsuch officially committed to Eastern Wyoming College on Tuesday, April 11, and he will compete with the Lancers rodeo team, like his father — who was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2019 — did in the late 1990s.

“It feels good and that I really worked hard for this,” Taydon Gorsuch said. Taydon was also was a member of the Bulldogs football and wrestling teams. “This is my dream to come to the next level and rodeo for (Lancers coach) Whit (Peterson) and EWC. My dad really inspired me to do this and Whit was a lot of help with this. I feel he is a really good coach and he can push me to be the best that I can be. I love how (ECW) just felt like home and I love the community. It wasn’t that hard of a decision.”

As for what he plans to study, he is still pondering that choice.

“That’s the million dollar question I think,” Taydon said, with a smile.

Taydon, who also competes in team roping, said although he was born into the rodeo lifestyle, he didn’t really get serious about the sport until his freshman year in high school. He was quickly hooked.

“It’s a lot of running around sometimes ... but I love the journey and the effort you put out into it. Rodeo is my favorite (sport). I love to steer wrestle. I've made so many new friends in steer wrestling, and I love the excitement when I'm back in the (chute) and I make a good run."

Peterson is in his first year as the Lancers coach and Gorsuch is part of an incoming freshman recruiting class for the program.

“It’s exciting to recruit these kids and get to know their families,” Peterson said. “I’ve know the Gorsuch family for awhile and, obviously, the lineage has been great with Dean, so I was really excited when I got the opportunity to recruit Taydon to come here. He’s an all-around athlete inside and outside of the arena, so you know he’s going to compete at a high level.

“I know that he’s a good kid and a good athlete, and a really good bulldogger and team roper,” Peterson said. “I’m really excited about this (recruit).”

Taydon qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo last year, and a return is among his lofty goals this season

“I want to catch every steer and place in every high school rodeo this year,” Taydon said. “I want to go win state and go back (to nationals) and finish what I (started).”