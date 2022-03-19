Gering's Wiese tosses perfect game, named conference Player of the Week

Oklahoma Wesleyan’s Maddy Wiese is a multi-faceted softball player for the Lady Eagles and in her freshman year for the NAIA University, the 2021 Gering graduate is showcasing her softball talents on the diamond.

Wiese received big accolades this week when the former Bulldog earned KCAC Player of the Week honors for her pitching in the five games that she pitched in the previous week. One of those games, a win against Crowley, was truly special for Wiese as she tossed a 5-inning perfect game that included striking out 12 of the 15 batters that she faced.

“I have never had a perfect game before,” Wiese said. “I was one out away from a perfect game during my senior year but I ended up losing it, so it was really nice to get a perfect game during my first year of college. Honestly, I’m not sure how many no-hitters I’ve had in my career.”

Wiese said she had a strong week and was definitely surprised to get the conference Player of the Week honor.

“For the week I went 2-1 (in the circle),” Wiese said. “The first game was against Crowley’s Ridge and we won 8-0. The second game was against Oklahoma Panhandle State and we won 3-2. The third was against Mid-America Christian and we lost 4-5. The last game definitely wasn’t my best pitching day but my teammates really backed me up at the plate, but the game against Crowley felt great! I felt really strong and confident during that game and it turned out well.”

She got three decisions in the week, but threw in five of the games. And what she did in those five games was amazing, fanning 22 batters, scattering eight hits and had an ERA of 1.75. Wiese said that she owes a lot to her college catcher Baylee Knorr.

“The 25 strikeouts were definitely fun to accomplish,” she said. “My ball was moving well and I have to give a huge shout out to my catcher, Baylee Knorr, for catching all my junk.”

Striking out players, though, was nothing new for Wiese. At Gering, she was a vital cog in Gering’s success. In the circle during her senior season in 2020, she was 13-2 with a 2.41 ERA with 177 strikeouts with 36 walks in just 110.1 innings pitched. Wiese had many records that she set during her time at Gering including most strikeouts in a game with 16 against Alliance. She also broke the season strikeout record with 206.

But, at Oklahoma Wesleyan, Wiese has become a different kind of pitcher.

“I have improved quite a bit. The biggest improvement as of right now would be my speed,” she said. “I’ve changed up my workouts and have worked on becoming more explosive off the mound and it has been working well for me.”

The biggest thing that Wiese cherishes is her teammates. She said they have supported her in the circle all season and she has embraced her success in college softball with love and dignity.

“College softball is so much fun. I’m surrounded by a bunch of girls that share the same love for the game as I do and they push me to be better every day,” Wiese said. “My teammates have made it so enjoyable for me. They are my biggest supporters and I love every single one of them. I’m 100% confident in the defense behind me and that is the best feeling as a pitcher! College softball is definitely a higher level of softball and a new challenge for me, but I have really enjoyed it.”

At Gering, Wiese was a dual threat as she swung a mean bat. In college, pitchers don’t always bat, but Wiese is the exception. She said that when she isn’t pitching, she plays the outfield and gets to showcase her hitting talents.

At Gering, she hit .505 on the season with seven home runs, five triples, 10 doubles, 45 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

Her college hitting is just as impressive. In the five games last week, Wiese was 5-of-12 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two runs scored while hitting .417. For the season, Wiese is batting .290 with seven runs scored, seven RBIs and three home runs.

“When I’m not pitching, my coach has been starting me in the outfield,” she said. “I’m grateful Coach Woods gives me the opportunity to be more than a pitcher. I love getting to play outfield because I’m still involved in the game, but I get to give my pitching arm a break. I also get to bat. Lately I’ve been on and off at the plate. The pitchers in college ball are good and I’m really focusing on becoming a consistent hitter again.”

A lot of times, it takes high school players a while to get accustomed to college. Wiese has jumped in and assumed her role at Oklahoma Wesleyan with the love she has for softball.

“The difference between high school and college softball is the level of play as well as the intensity,” she said. “We also have an off-season during the fall when we put in long hours of practice. There’s a lot of good players on our team and no one is guaranteed a spot, so everyone works hard to earn it.”

The Oklahoma Wesleyan team currently 16-7 on the season and downed Bethany College in Kansas 9-1 and 8-0 on March 15 and beat Haskell College at home 10-0 and 7-4 on March 17. Oklahoma Wesleyan will be playing in Nebraska when they travel to York College on April 16.

“This year, our goal is to win the conference championship and make it to the national tournament,” Wiese said. “My personal goal outside of softball is to keep up with my grades so I can get into grad school.”

The hardest thing for her is being away from her family. Her brother, Dalton, is a senior at Gering and her twin younger sisters, Liz and Sarah, were key members of the Gering softball team in the fall. She did get to see them a couple of times when the family made trips in the spring to watch her.

Weise is definitely liking Oklahoma Wesleyan and isn’t sorry that she signed with them during high school.

“It has been really hard being so far away from all of my family so Facetime has become a daily thing for us,” she said. “Although my family lives so far away, many of them have already made really long trips to come see me. I miss them every day but this is where God has put me and I believe there is a reason for it.”