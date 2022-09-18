Golf shoots season-low at home invite

The Gering girls golf team finished second at their home invite at Monument Shadows Golf Course on Monday as some were able to shoot their career-lows.

The team was sandwiched between the two Scottsbluff teams with a strong 400. The Bulldog golfers put three in the Top 20. Scottsbluff varsity took the win with a 306 and jayvee was eight strokes behind the Bulldogs.

The Scottsbluff varsity girls had all five golfers finish in the top six. Anna Kelley continued her outstanding senior season as she carded an even-par 72 on the day, which was one shot better than junior Nielli Heinold, who had a 73. Shae Willats, another senior, finished third with a 68.

Gering’s Madi Mumm was impressive on her home course as she shot a career-low 82 to take fourth.

The next three places went to Scottsbluff as Addi Wilson took fifth (83), McKinley Knotts took sixth (84), and Addie Peck was the top Scottsbluff junior varsity golfer taking seventh with a 94.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Gordon-Rushville’s Kylie Coomes with 96 for eighth while Chadron’s Kenzie Pourier took ninth with a 97. Scottsbluff’s jayvee golfer Caitlyn Lewis took 10th with a 98.

Gering coach Jessica Boswell said her team performed extremely well with a season-low score as a team and individually.

“The team performed really well today. We shot a season-low 400 which is awesome,” she said. “Madi Mumm shot a career-low 82 for fourth place and Maia Swan shot a career-low 99 for 11th place.”

The rest of Gering’s scorers saw Jaylei Cervantes taking 19th with a 107, Kenna Bowron took 22nd (112), Madi Pitts took 25th (113), Regan Doll finished 27th (114), Lauren Doll finished 33rd (116), Cerelia Barrios took 35th (118), Gracyn Cheloha took 54th (133), Elliott Mumm finished 58th (137), and Marlee McKee took 62nd (147).

This is the first time that the teams competed on the course and for Scottsbluff and Gering, they will be on the course possibly twice more as Monument Shadows will host the GNAC tournament on Sept. 30 and then the state tournament in October.

Boswell said it is always nice to play at your home course.

“I could tell today that my girls were very comfortable playing at Monument Shadows and they are very determined to keep improving in hopes of qualifying for state,” she said. “If we can continue to shoot scores like today, I think we have a great chance at being in the top 3 at districts, which is our team goal.”

Gering Invite

Team Results

2. Varsity, 400; 8. JV, 501

Individual

