Hardrockers win to claim Eagle-Rock Trophy

Chadron State College’s long winning streak over South Dakota Mines ended Saturday when the Hardrockers scored a touchdown in each quarter and limited the Eagles to just one during a 28-7 win in Rapid City.

It was the final game of the season for both teams. Mines finishes with a 7-4 record and the Eagles at 3-8.

Chadron State had won the last 15 games between the longtime rivals dating back to 1989, including the seven that had been played since the Hardrockers joined the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The winner gains possession of the Eagle-Rock Trophy.

A majority of the recent clashes have been high-scoring affairs, but defense was pretty much the name of the game Saturday.

The Hardrockers were paced by sophomore quarterback Jayden Johannsen, who completed 28 of 41 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 49 yards for his team’s second touchdown.

The Sioux Falls native made big use of two senior receivers. Jeremiah Briggs caught 12 passes for 123 yards and Isaiah Eastman seven for 85. Both finished the season with more than 1,100 yards receiving.

Despite leading his team to victory, things weren’t always simple for Johannsen. He was sacked seven times for a negative 50 yards, five of them by Chadron State’s star of the game, sophomore lineman Hunter O’Connor.

A 6-foot-3, 255-pound product of Legacy High School at Broomfield, Colo., O’Connor became the Eagles’ all-time season sack leader with 16, surpassing three previous standouts—Scott Dolfi in 1994, Casey Beran in 1999 and Bill Teerlinck in 2002—all of whom dumped the quarterback 14 times those years.

O’Connor also was the game’s leading tackler Saturday with 13, all but one of them unassisted. He also was credited with four more tackles for minus yardage to set an RMAC record.

During his post-game interview Head Coach Jay Long said O’Conner and his defensive mates “kept us in the game as long as they could,” adding that the CSC offense “struggled, and was never in sync.”

The Eagles were forced to punt 10 times and finished with just 230 total net yards, their lowest since the season-opener, when Angelo State, now 11-0 for the season, limited CSC to 224 yards. The Eagles averaged of 339 yards of total offense for the season.

The Hardrockers scored on the game’s first possession by driving 75 yards in eight plays. Johannsen connected with freshman Mason Galbreath on a 30-yard pass on the opening play, and another freshman, Ty Harris, ran the final 24 yards to the end zone. Chris Taylor kicked the first of his four extra points to make it 7-0.

The Eagles had to punt on their first three possessions, but immediately after the third, linebacker Joey Geil forced Johannsen to fumble and freshman teammate Ritchie McCormick recovered at midfield.

A facemask penalty against Mines netted the Eagles their initial first down. CSC was soon set back 10 yards for holding, but overcame it when quarterback Heath Beemiller connected with tight end Peter Krohn on two passes for 22 yards as the first quarter was ending.

Three plays into the second frame, the same pair teamed up on a four-yard toss for the Eagles’ touchdown. Gunnar Jones tied the score with his PAT.

The Hardrockers answered almost immediately. Johannsen completed three consecutive passes to Jeremiah Bridges for 24 yards, and then broke free for 49 yards to put his team ahead 14-7.

On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, the Eagles managed the game’s longest play. It was a 50-yard pass from Beemiller to freshman Tommy Thomas that put the ball on the Mines’ 36. However, the Hardrockers soon stopped the attack by sacking the CSC quarterback and forcing another punt.

Midway in the second quarter, the Beemiller and running back Ryan Aguallo of Mitchell connected on a 35-yard pass play that carried to the Rockers’ 19, only to be wiped out by a holding call.

Late in that frame, the Eagles had another golden opportunity when Mines punter Casey Knutsen fumbled the snap from center. Even though Knutsen recovered his bobble, it was Chadron State’s ball at the Hardrockers’ 29.

But, on the ensuing play, Beemiller’s pass was picked off by none other than Knutsen, who also plays safety, at his team’s one-yard line. After the hosts managed a first down, O’Connor made one of his five sacks before Johannsen could unload the pass. It forced Knutsen to punt again, and the first half ended a couple of plays later.

Mines put together a 14-play, 88-yard scoring drive midway in the third quarter. Johannsen completed eight passes for 69 of those yards, including a 10-yarder to Eastman for the touchdown.

The Hardrockers went 87 yards in 10 plays for their final TD. Johannsen threw a 12-yard pass to Jake Leone for the score with 4:27 left to play.

The Eagles tried to get their passing game going in the fourth period, but completed just seven of 18 tosses, and had one of them intercepted and returned 39 yards by Kaleb Tischler.

Beemiller completed 21 of 45 passes for 186 yards and was intercepted twice. Ahlonte Hair was the visitors’ leading receiver with eight catches for 72 yards.

Along with O’Connor, the Eagles’ busiest tacklers included senior safety Brendan Brehmer of Alliance with nine and Geil with eight. Both Harvey Reynolds and Tanner True had seven.

Another bright spot for the Eagles was by redshirt freshman Brodie Eisenbraun of Sturgis. His 10 punts averaged 43.9 yards, five of them were downed inside the 20 and only one was returned. He had not punted the previous five games because of an injury.