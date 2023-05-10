Two high school seniors, a former Husker football player and a former and current prep coach make up this year’s National Tourism Week “Sports Heroes” award winners.

The Gering Visitors Bureau and Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau announced the athletes — Maddie Seiler, Gabriel Duthilleul, Garrett Nelson, Gary Hartman and Darren Emerick — in a media release Monday.

The group was determined by a panel of sports events organizers and sports media representatives. Each winner will be awarded a commemorative stadium blanket and be recognized at Friday’s Salute to Tourism luncheon, according to a press release.

Seiler, a senior at Gering High School, became the 12th girl in state history to be a three-time state champion during their prep career, and the first since the NSAAC made the switch from a 3,000 meter course to a 5K.

Last week, Seiler also broke the girls school mark for the 3,200 during the Best in the West track meet in Scottsbluff. Seiler finished in 10 minutes, 49.88 seconds, which snapped the mark of 11 minutes set by Sarah Ensrud

“Maddie loves her team and the championship she and her team accomplished together will be one of the greatest highlights of her high school career,” one of the individuals who nominated Seiler for the honor said, according to the release. “Maddie and her family host ‘Flap Jack Friday’ at their home every Friday morning during the summer. The cross country team meets at her house, they run together and then everyone enjoys eating pancakes and socializing. Maddie loves any chance to connect with her team.”

Duthilleul, an exchange student from Mouscron, Belgium, competed in basketball, football and soccer this year. He was the goalkeeper for the Bulldogs this season and ranked second in the state in saves per game.

“He is a positive role model amongst his peers and displays grit and perseverance in all his endeavors,” the release said, quoting an individual who nominated Duthilleul. “Most notably is his personality. During our game against Norfolk, he took initiative and carried an injured teammate off the field and to the bus.”

Nelson, a Scottsbluff High School graduate, recently signed a free-agent rookie contract with Miami after four years at Nebraska during which he was named a team captain.

“Garrett had a motor that ran a million miles an hour and was highly-motivated to be successful at whatever he put his mind to,” the nomination form read. “Garrett selflessly led his team and motivated his teammates to be successful because of the effort he brought each and every day to practice.”

Hartman was noted in his nomination form for being a “longtime Scottsbluff teacher and coach.”

“He led the Bearcats to much success in football and track throughout his time at Scottsbluff High School,” the form read. “What truly separates Coach Hartman being one of the best and making him a true ‘sports hero’ was his ability to build into the coaches that were fortunate to be on his staff. Whether it was football or track, Gary trusted his coaches to build solid relationships with student-athletes, learn their trade and make themselves a better coach.”

Emerick has coached Bearcats boys tennis for the past eight years and girls for five, and makes the drive each day from Bridgeport to do so. He also was the assistant speech coach this year.

“Darren Emerick truly loves coaching, loves kids,” a nomination form read. “However, most of all, it is his servant heart that drives his passion for the love of tennis.”