HiWay 92 Raceway off and running

The racing season at HiWay 92 Raceway Park hit the pavement fast and furious over the weekend with action on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s action saw the Legends and Bandoleros, Limited Late Models and the Warriors taking to the asphalt.

Saturday’s action was just as exciting with the Minions, Warriors, Super Stocks, Farm Trucks, and Figure 8s going head-to-head.

The races on Friday had some good racing as well as several drivers capturing main event wins.

Sean Ash won the Warriors class while Gering’s Chad Cowan won the Limited Late Models. The Bandolero Bandit class winner was Wyatt Dent while the Bandolero Outlaw class winner was Jacob Johnson. The Legend main event winner was Tanner Scarberry.

Saturday’s action started out with the trophy dash and those winners included Terry Gass in the Farm Trucks division, Kyle Austin in the Super Stocks, Dalton Gass in the Minions, and Sean Ash won the Warrior trophy dash.

Austin was the big winner on the day as he not only won the trophy dash, but he had the quickest time with the fastest timing in lap. He also won his heat race while running away with the main event race.

The other heat race was won by Steve Kampbell over the 44 car of Ken Moore and Gass’s number 6 car.

The main event race was a battle early on between Austin’s number 24 car and the 34 Woodstock car driven by John Miller. Trent Rahmig was also battling in the first three positions in the main with his orange and black 15R car. Once Austin passed Rahmig and Miller around lap eight, Austin built a lead. Then it was a battle between the top five and what a battle it was.

Miller, in the light blue car, held on with some strong driving to take second over Rahmig followed by Tyler Knight in fourth, Moore in fifth, and Doug Fornstrom in sixth.

The Farm Trucks was a battle all night from the trophy dash to the main event. Gass won the trophy dash as the heat race was won by Tim Bland, who held off Gass and Alan Cress. Gass took second and Cress finished third.

The main event was a battle as the trucks couldn’t get through turn one after the race started twice. Finally, after two restarts, the race went off. It was a battle as the trucks battled each other all night. In the end, it was the white pick-up of Alvie Howell that captured the main event over Gass and Cress. Loren Urwin finished fourth and Corey Rude took fifth in the main event.

The Warrior class was also tight. After Ash won the trophy dash, James Moody came out on top in the heat race over Chris Douglas. That set up the main event and it was anyone’s race as Chris Overmeier, Douglas and Randy Avelio were all battling to make the move in the final two laps.

Overmeier led for most of the race and when it came down to the final lap, Overmeier and Douglas were bumper to bumper coming around turn four. Overmeier then goosed it just a bit to go a fourth of a car’s length in front of Douglas and came away with the win. Avelio took third followed by Beth Cress in fourth and Moody in fifth.

Gass won the trophy dash in the Minion race but the heat race was a different story as Kellen Nuss of Cheyenne, Wyoming, won both the heat and main races. The main event was close as Nuss won over Preston Barlow of Firestone, Colorado, in the second position.

Saturday evening ended with the Figure 8s and Douglas held off Luke Ulander for the win even though there were several near misses at the center of the figure eight track on the night.

Racing will continue Saturday, June 4 when five divisions will be in action. The divisions that will be racing next week are the Minions, Warriors, Farm Trucks, Super Stocks, and the Vintage cars. Racing starts at 6 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 4 p.m. Cost for admissions is $10 for adults, kids 9-12 $6, kids 8 and under free. Seniors are $8, police, fire, and EMS are $6 and veterans and military admission are free.