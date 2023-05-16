GERING — Glen Koski has been to countless prep athletic events during his four-decade educational career, but how many has he actually been able to watch in full?

"Probably not too many," Koski said late last week in his office in Gering High School. "As an athletic director, you get to watch some (of the action), but you're always doing something during the event — whether it be getting something for the officials, running out to the gate or going into the concessions and helping out there."

That will change now.

Koski, 62, is retiring at the end of the school year, and Shawn Seiler is stepping into the position.

"Now, if I go to games, I can sit back, relax and just watch," Koski said, "and not worry about what is going on."

But don't expect him to relax too much.

He plans to focus on his "plenty of projects at home," and he plans to help out with the LINKS program at Gering High School next year. He also could make a return to the coaching in the future. He has been a part of golf, track, boys and girls basketball, wrestling and football programs over the previous stops in his career at Elmwood, Humphrey St. Francis, Stanton, West Point and Norfolk.

"I would like to get back into coaching, particularly football," Koski said. "I really enjoyed coaching, period, but football was probably my favorite. I just liked the team aspect of it."

Where would he like to coach?

"It depends upon the opportunity," Koski, who played as an offensive lineman at Midland University, said. "My preference is probably high school but who knows? The opportunity may never present itself."

Koski began his educational career as a 22-year-old business teacher. He said a large portion of his motivation to become a teacher was to get into coaching. He was handling both roles at St. Francis when he also took on the responsibilities as athletic director.

"I don't really remember how that came about," Koski said, with a laugh. "It was probably a deal where nobody else wanted (the job) and I was it."

He said his coaching background has been invaluable to being an athletic director over the years.

"It's huge having that experience," Koski said. "Just having the understanding of all the things that go on when you're a coach. That experience is invaluable as a coach, particularly having (a background) in different sports. It gives you a different perspective.

"Some people might think, 'All you care about is football,'" Koski said. "That's not true at all."

Koski was an assistant football coach in Norfolk and helping out in the school weight room when he interviewed for the athletic director positions in both Gering and Scottsbluff. Ultimately, he landed the job with the Bulldogs.

It's a role he has enjoyed over the years.

"It's the connection with the athletes, and just being around the kids and the coaches," Koski said.

That won't stop. It's why you shouldn't be surprised to still see him around prep events again next fall and beyond.

It will just be in a more relaxed role.