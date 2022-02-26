Lady Raiders down Bulldogs

The postseason began on Monday, Feb. 21, for Class B as Scottsbluff hosted a pair of B-8 Sub-District girls’ basketball games. The first game saw Scottsbluff down Alliance 68-37.

The second game of the night saw the Gering Bulldogs take on the Sidney Red Raiders, with Sidney coming away with the 56-49 win.

The game started with the Bulldogs going on an 8-2 run before the Raiders cut the lead to 8-6. Sidney would only score three more points opposed to Gering’s six. The Bulldogs led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Sidney outscored Gering 11-7 in the second quarter, with the Bulldogs maintaining a 21-20 lead going into halftime.

“We just wanted to keep doing what we were doing the first half, hoping that we’d get some shots to drop,” Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said. “We were taking decent shots. Gering was shooting the ball very well, knocking down some shots so I wasn’t overly disappointed with how we were playing. I just hoped that we could continue to get the same shots and hopefully a few of them go in.”

From the start of the second half, it was all Sidney. The Raiders took the lead on a Brynna Ross 3-pointer to take the lead with 6:40 remaining in the third quarter. By the end of the third, Sidney led 41-31.

“I think we had a lulling offense. We forced some things, didn’t get shots to drop and I think the biggest thing is that we didn’t keep them off the offensive rebounds,” Gering coach Steve Land said. “They out-boarded us on their offensive end and once they get second or third shots, they hit a couple threes off of rebounds. They sealed the game making 11 out of 12 free throws down the stretch. It’s hard to come back and beat a team when you have to stop the clock, foul people and then they hit free throw after free throw.”

The final frame of the game saw Gering outscore Sidney 18-15 but it wasn’t enough as Sidney would win 56-49.

“(I'm) just happy that they played hard to the last quarter and honestly, Gering did a great job of not going away,” Shaw said. “We had a nice third quarter against them but Gering had a nice fourth quarter and made it tight there a couple times, forced some turnovers and we just happened to hit enough free throws to finish it out.”

The difference in the second half, especially the fourth quarter for Gering, was the turnovers.

“Sidney makes you turn the ball over just by the defense they play,” Land said. “We turned the ball over a bunch of times, more the last two games than we did tonight, and we corrected ourselves a little bit in that situation but we had some crucial ones late that we needed to score, cut it to three and then we turned the ball over.”

Sydnee Winkler led the Bulldogs with 21 points and was followed by Carleigh Pszanka, who had 13. Sidney was led by Gabbie Fortner with 18 and Reese Riddle with 13.

Gering is the 12th seed in District Finals and will play at Norris on Tuesday, March 1 at 5 p.m.

Gering 14 7 10 18 - 49

Sidney 9 11 21 15 - 56

GERING

Sydnee Winkler 21, Carleigh Pszanka 13, Nickie Todd 8, Anaveah Rios 5, Neveah Hrasky 2.

SIDNEY

Gabbie Fortner 18, Reese Riddle 13, Kayla Westby 8, Brynna Ross 7, Rheagan Stanley 6, Katie Ramsey 2, Zoey Christensen 2.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.