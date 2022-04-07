Local tennis teams fall in North Platte

The Alliance, Gering and Scottsbluff girls’ tennis teams traveled to North Platte on Friday, April 1 to take part in a 12-team invite.

Scottsbluff finished seventh in the invite with 26 points, Alliance finished 11th with 13 and Gering was 12th with nine.

“It was not quite as many wins as we hoped for, but the progress is definitely there. Between the dual with Hershey on Thursday and then all day today, we saw some really big advances in playability,” Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said. “A couple matches were real close to being upsets; we had some close matches with Kearney and McCook who are the dominant teams in that invite.”

Bearcat Megan Bewley finished pool play in No. 1 singles 2-1, Gering’s Alexis Thompson and Alliance’s Haley Weare weren’t able to get a win. Of the three, Weare was the only athlete to get a win in the championship round.

During pool play in No. 2 singles, Gering’s Camille Newman finished 2-1, beating North Platte’s Kinley Stine and Holdrege’s Maycen Wilson, while falling to Lexington’s Ashley Chiguil. Scottsbluff’s Jessica Davis went 1-2, beating Ogallala’s Tegan Brown while Alliance’s Kaylie Bolinger went 0-3.

Davis and Bolinger went 1-1 and Newman went 0-2 in the championship round.

“We did OK; it was a learning day for us. Cami Newman had a really good day. She went 2-3 at No. 2 (singles) and she actually tied for first in her division. Then there were some tiebreaker things and she ended up third, putting her into a different bracket,” Gering coach Ron Swank said. “Our No. 2 doubles team had two wins out of five so that’s not too bad, and our No. 1 single had a tough day overall.”

No. 1 doubles saw Alliance’s Brooklyn Branstiter and Karlie Jensen get a win over the pair from Hastings as the teams from Scottsbluff and Gering couldn’t get a win. Gering’s Maia Swan and Jaylei Cervantes got a win in the championship. Alliance also got a win and Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett and Alyssa Mendoza won their two matches.

Scottsbluff’s Haley Thomalla and Abby Roberts along with Gering’s Hannah Walker and Aria Schneider each got a win in No. 2 doubles. Alliance’s Regan Braun and Giorgia Ronchetti couldn’t get a win in pool play.

The championship round for the duo from Alliance was a different story as they took two wins while the pairs from Gering and Scottsbluff went 1-1.

“We have a little bit of consistency issues. One of our No. 1 doubles players is involved in a lot of activities like a lot of these kids are and hasn’t had a competition until yesterday, so there was a little bit of rust there,” Emerick said. “The competition level there is pretty high with the Class A schools, North Platte and Kearney, definitely giving you a run for your money and then McCook in Class B has been the strongest program out our way for some time.

“To be able to test yourselves against those schools, you may not get the results or place you want out of the competition, but you definitely get the type of competition that will make you improve much more rapidly.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.