Lu named WNCC women's basketball coach

Western Nebraska Community College has named an interim women’s basketball head coach and he has ties to the program. The college announced early this week that assistant coach Isaac Lu will move up to the head coaching position as the interim head coach.

“I'm extremely honored and blessed to be named the next head coach at Western Nebraska Community College,” Lu said. “I want to thank our Director of Athletics, Ryan Burgner, for this amazing opportunity and believing in me.”

Lu served as the women’s assistant coach the past two years under Chad Gibney. Gibney left in May to become an assistant women’s basketball coach at Division I St. Bonaventure. Lu said he is excited to continue the national tourney legacy that Gibney has instilled at WNCC the past six years.

“To have the opportunity to lead a program like Western Nebraska two years into my coaching career is something I never expected to happen,” Lu said. “I'm extremely excited to take the reins of this program and build upon its long history of success. The tradition of excellence within Western Nebraska athletics is something I am looking forward to continuing for years to come.”

Lu has been around the coaching circles on the Division I and junior college levels. Before joining WNCC two seasons ago, Lu was a part of the women’s basketball team at the University of San Francisco coaching staff as a manager.

“I'm extremely lucky to have been able to be around and work with some of the best coaches in the country,” Lu said. “I owe a lot of credit to Coach Molly Goodenbour, Coach Janell Jones, and Coach Arthur Moreira at the University of San Francisco for welcoming me into their program and allowing me to learn from them. I'm especially grateful to Coach Chad Gibney, who has been an unbelievable mentor to me over the past two years, for believing and trusting in me.”

Lu is a 2016 graduate of McKinley High in Honolulu, Hawaii, and a 2020 graduate of the University of San Francisco. He not only was a part of the women’s basketball team as a manager, he also served as strength and conditioning interns. Lu served as the strength and conditioning intern for former Golden State Warriors Strength Coach John Murray at Murray Athletic Development and was the strength and conditioning intern at Archbishop Riordan High School, home to one of the premier Northern California boys’ basketball teams.

Lu is hoping to continue the long list of successful women’s basketball coaches at WNCC from Harvey Schmidt to Dave Harnish to Chad Gibney.

“Western Nebraska has had some great coaches at the helm of this program over the years,” he said. “I'm excited and ready for the challenge of leading a team that will live up to our standard of excellence and compete for region championships and national titles.”

Lu said he learned a lot from Gibney during his two years at WNCC and that included last year when the team went 3-1 at the national tournament and made it to the Final Four.

“Chad is one of the best coaches in the country and has the accolades to show for it,” Lu said. “He's taught me about every aspect of running a program and getting the most out of our teams. He's also one of the best defensive coaches I have ever been around.”

The Cougars return four players from last year’s 30-3 team. The Cougars also sent six players on to the Division I level so far from that Final Four team. Lu said he is looking forward to continuing the women’s basketball team’s success.

“I'm looking forward to bringing in a group of young women who will not only achieve great things on the basketball court, but also be outstanding members of our community and strive for academic excellence,” he said.