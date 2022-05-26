Maser following in his siblings footsteps in golf

Jack Maser is following in his brother and sister’s footsteps as he competes in the Nebraska Class B state championships Tuesday and Wednesday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Maser, just a freshman, earned a spot at the state tournament after placing in the Top 10 at the Class B-4 district tournament last week.

Maser, however, said competing in the state tournament is bittersweet because instead of competing as an individual, he would have loved to compete with his teammates.

“I was excited, but I was really hoping that our entire team would be playing in the state tournament,” Maser said.

For Maser, though, competing in golf is something that he picked up watching his brother, Grant, and sister, Megan, play the sport that they loved.

Grant went on to golf at Nebraska Wesleyan from 2018 through 2021 while Megan competed in several state tournaments in high school, including competing on a Gering team that won many tournaments.

Because of his siblings, that is how Maser picked up a golf club.

“I started playing competitive golf when I was in the third grade. I played in the junior tour events when I wasn’t out of town for baseball,” Maser said. “My older brother and sister both played golf, so it was natural that I would pick up the sport of golf as well.”

Maser said he knows it will be a tough two days, but at least it is on a home course.

“I am grateful that state golf is here. Scotts Bluff Country Club is a tough course that is always in good condition,” he said. “Class B has a lot of talented golfers. I will have to play my best golf by keeping the ball in the fairway, minimizing bad shots and getting up and down around the greens.”

Maser finished eighth at the Class B-4 district meet firing an 89 to earn an individual spot at state. Maser said he played one hole at a time and just had to stay focus as he had to battle the weather elements.

“I consistently kept playing my game one hole at a time,” he said. “We played from the back tees in pretty windy conditions, so I really didn't feel that I played that well. There were a lot of high scores and I was fortunate enough to place in the top 10.”

As a freshman, Maser continued improving through the season. That is what helped him earn a spot at state as one of nine freshmen that will tee it up at Scotts Bluff Country Club this week.

“I am hitting the ball more solid and I really tighten up my shots around the green,” he said.

The best part of his game is playing the fairway.

“The best part of my game is getting up and down around the greens,” he said.

Besides golf, Maser is active at Gering in sports. He now plays just basketball and golf, but while growing up it was always around a ball, whether it was a small one or an oblong one.

“I grew up playing baseball, golf, basketball and football,” he said. “Now, I currently play basketball and golf for Gering High School. And I like golf because it an individual sport and laid back.”

So, how is Maser’s first state tournament going? Pretty well so far.

After the first day, Maser is in a four-way tie for 54th with a round of 91. Day two of state golf wrapped up on Wednesday with the freshman finishing with a total score of 182, landing him in a five-way tie for 53rd.