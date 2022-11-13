Meoni named tourney MVP, other Cougars pick up post-tourney honors

A day after the Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team captured the Region IX Northwest Plains A championship with a four-set win over Central Wyoming College, the Cougars picked up several honors from the tournament and the season that were released following the Northwest Plains B championship match that saw Northeastern Junior College earn a berth to the national tourney with a four-set win over Central Wyoming College.

That means that two teams from the South sub-region earned automatic berths to the Nov. 17-19 national tournament in West Plains, Missouri. Central Wyoming College will have to wait to see if they will receive one of the two at-large bids to the national tournament.

But, after the final match, the awards showcased how deep the Cougar volleyball team is. Ale Meoni was named the Region IX tournament MVP with a strong performance in the three matches the Cougars played. Meoni finished the tournament with 41 kills and 19 digs including an 18-kill performance against Casper and 13 kills in the win over Central Wyoming.

“Being named the tournament MVP is a huge honor. There are so many talented athletes in this region and to be selected MVP is a feeling so unreal,” Meoni said. “I am beyond grateful. I couldn’t have done it without all the support from Cougar nation.”

Three other Cougars were also named to the All-Tournament team including sophomores Jenna Curtis and AK Chavez along with freshman Shanelle Martinez.

Other members of the All-Tournament team include Central Wyoming’s Alicia Jaryszek and Brinley Smith; NJC’s Allie Schumacher, Annika Helf, and Kaytlin Smart; LCCC’s Rigan McInerney and Brooke Parker; McCook’s Fernanda Merancio and Victoria Thomas; and Otero’s Valerie Allen and Logan Conlin.

McCook Community College received the Sheila Worley Sportsmanship award from the tournament.

While these four Cougars received all-tournament recognition, WNCC had plenty of mentions on the All-Region IX South team. Erica Fava received the biggest honor in being a First Team selection as well as being named the South Player of the Year.

Martinez was also placed on the First Team while earning the South Setter of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Curtis, a sophomore, was named to the South First Team while Emmalei Mapu, a freshman, was named to the South Second Team.

Also, WNCC head coach Binny Canales was named the South Coach of the Year.

The other South honor given out was Libero of the Year and that went to NJC’s Grace Yoder.

The other members of the South First team include NJC’s Helf and Gabby Oos, McCook’s Merancio; and Otero’s Nicole Gartner.

Other members of the South Second Team besides Mapu included NJC’s Yoder and Taylor Wisecamp; McCook’s Thomas, Jessie Jerome, and McKenna Crews; and Otero’s Riley Davis.

The North also announced their All-Region Team and Eastern Wyoming College had a First Team selection in Ana Djurovic.

The other North First Team selections included Central Wyoming’s Smith, Haruka Sugimoto, and Lauren Arnold; Northwest’s Megan Pannell; and LCCC’s McInerney and Demi Stauffenberg.

North Second Team honors went to Casper’s Mia Hutchinson and Siri Banks; Northwest’s Sidney Parker, Ellie Thomas, and Jocelyn Sanders; and Central Wyoming’s Megan Hardman.

The North also handed out their special awards with the Setter of the Year going to Central’s Hardman; Libero of the Year to Central’s Sugimoto; Player of the Year to Central’s Smith; Freshman of the Year to LCCC’s Stauffenberg; and Coach of the Year to LCCC’s Zach Shaver.

Meoni said the team is still taking in the fact that they won regionals and receiving all these special accolades from the season and tournament

“This was one of the best weekends for the team,” Meoni said. “So many were selected for awards and it really goes to show the amount of time and dedication we put into this team. We played our hearts out and we came to accomplish the goal we set for ourselves and we didn’t stop until we achieved that. Every player gave it their all this weekend.”

Meoni said what they did still feels unreal that they accomplished what they set out to do. Now, they have to see what seed they get to the national tournament..

“It still feels so unreal. We woke up this morning and it wasn’t a dream. We really are Region IX champs,” she said. “We are so excited about this accomplishment but we are ready to focus and prepare for the next step: the national tournament.”

Meoni added that she and the players want to thank everyone that supported them on this journey to be regional champions.

“I want to thank all the people that were supporting and watching the game,” she said. “I can assure you that we were able to feel all of you and that I believe we wouldn’t have made it if so many people didn’t believe in us. Thank you all so much. Next stop nationals.”