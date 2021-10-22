Mitchell Tigers come away victorious in double overtime thriller

On the ensuing drive, Peters intercepted Howard, which helped set up Peter’s second touchdown run of the night.

On the corresponding drive, Peters and the Tigers were on the other end of a turnover, with Peters losing a fumble that was recovered by Gering’s Ryan Johnston. The Bulldogs managed to capitalize with a 36-yard screen pass for a touchdown from Howard to Tanner Gartner.

In the final two minutes of regulation play, both teams traded turnovers which included a Mitchell Hail Mary that was complete to Adrian Garza, but just a few yards shy of the end zone, ending with a 14-14 tie.

The overtime period proved to be just as, if not more exciting, with the teams needing two overtime periods to decide the game. The teams both scored touchdowns, with unsuccessful extra point attempts.

In the second overtime period, the Tigers managed to score a touchdown and convert the 2-point attempt. When they got the ball back, the Bulldogs managed to score a touchdown, but couldn’t convert the 2-point conversion, bringing a conclusion to one of the Tigers toughest wins of the season.

In the late game situation, both teams’ resolve was tested, with the Tigers fairing the high pressure situation better.