Mud volleyball featured 55 teams

Fifty-five teams took part in the annual Oregon Trails Day Mud Volleyball tournament and the team of Notorious D.I.G went through the field with an unblemished record in capturing the championship.

Notorious D.I.G. won the title with a 3-set win over Calm Your Tips. Notorious D.I.G. lost the first set and then came back, winning the second set and taking the deciding third set 15-12 for the title.

Members of the winning team included Alex Stands, Lauren McAllister, Tyler McAllister, Yvette Marquez, Shelbi Cotton, and Kyle Cotton.

Notorious D.I.G. won the tournament by defeating 2 Bump Chumps at 8 a..m. Saturday morning followed by winning five more matches for the title including topping Lund That’s What She Set, Washed Up, Balls Deep, Kiss My Muddy Pass, and Calm Your Tips twice.

Calm Your Tips team members included Tyler Patrick, Sidney Stobnow, Laura Van Housen, Joey Rasnic, Cody Thompson, and Katie Rasnic.

Calm Your Tips earned a trip to the title game by beating Multiple Scoregasms, Mud Diggers, I’d Hit That, and Mendoza Insurance. Calm Your Tips then was knocked into the loser’s bracket by Notorious D.I.G. in the winner’s bracket final. Calm Your Tips then defeated Mendoza Insurance in the third-place game to move into the championship.

Mendoza Insurance team members included Korbin Gribble, Riley Schwartzkopf, Alyssa Mendoza, Trey May, Kyan Allen, Lily DeLosSantos, Sarah Arellano, and Jaime Modec.

Fourth place in the tournament went to the team of Washed Up. The team members included Olivia Schaub, Cody Ferguson, Elli Winkler, Ashtyn Martin, Adia Sherbyn, and Annabelle Osgood.

The winners of the grade school division were the 8er Gators, who defeated Muddy Buddies for the title. Team members of 8er Gators were Jacey Cochran, Jaxie John, Cara Schlothauer, Taryn Chrisman, Aubrey Anderson, and Ivy Bruckner.