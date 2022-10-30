Ninja Turtles, criminals, and M&Ms part of Gering Boo Bash, Torrington 12u, 14u capture Boo Bash titles

There were Ninja turtles playing softball as well as jailbirds, emojis, a pack of Gatorade, along with a bag of multi-colored M&Ms thrown on the field during the 2022 Boo Bash softball tournament that took place over the weekend at the Dome Rock softball diamonds in Gering.

The tournament features eight teams in two divisions and each team is in some sort of costume and even the umpires showed their Halloween spirit. Saturday was pool play with bracket play on Sunday.

When the tournament finished on a breezy Sunday morning and early afternoon, the Torrington Thunder softball team, dressed as Gatorade bottles, captured the 14u title with a 13-4 over the Panhandle Pride.

The Thunder earned a trip to the finals after beating the Morrill County Rockers 17-3 while Panhandle Pride topped the Casper Rebels 14-3.

The Torrington Thunder 12u team also were Boo Bash champions as the Torrington team was dressed as Ninja Turtles, with colored bands representing the different Ninja Turtles, captured the title with a 16-6 win over the Valley Aces.

The two 12-under final teams had different routes to the final. The Thunder had an easy win over the Casper Rebels with a 24-7 win. The Valley Aces had a little tougher time with the Panhandle Pride, winning 15-10.

On Saturday, the 14-under tourney saw plenty of action between the teams from Torrington, Bayard, Casper, and Gering taking to the field on a gorgeous Saturday.

The first game on Saturday saw the Torrington Thunder Gatorade team facing the Morrill County Rockers team, who were dressed as M&Ms, battling with Torrington taking the 12-2 win.

The second game of the 14-under tourney saw the jailbird team of the Casper Rebels dressed in black and white striped uniforms taking on the M&M team of Morrill County with Casper earning the 19-3 win. The Casper jailbird team was creative as the coaches were dressed like law enforcement and the injured player was in orange prison gear as she said she had to wear a different color because she was caught.

The third pool play game saw the Torrington Thunder taking on the host team the Panhandle Pride, who were dressed in western shirts. Torrington won the game 14-7.

The next game saw the Casper Rebel team fall to the Panhandle Pride 14-7. The Casper team then lost to the Torrington Thunder team as the Gatorade team took out the jailbird team 10-6. The Panhandle Pride team finished off pool play as the Pride gobbled up the M&Ms with a 23-3 win.

Saturday’s Scores

12-under scores

Valley Aces 6, Casper Rebels 4

Valley Aces 18, Panhandle Pride 10

Torrington 12, Casper Rebels 5

Panhandle Pride 10, Casper Rebels 9

Torrington Thunder 20, Panhandle Pride 7

Torrington Thunder 17, Valley Aces 4

14-under scores

Torrington Thunder 12, Morrill County Rockers 2

Casper Rebels 19, Morrill County Rockers 3

Torrington Thunder 14, Panhandle Pride 7

Panhandle Pride 14, Casper Rebels 7

Torrington Thunder 10, Casper Rebels 6

Panhandle Pride 23, Morrill County Rockers 3

Sunday’s Scores

12-under scores

Torrington Thunder 24, Casper Rebels 7

Valley Aces 15, Panhandle Pride 10

Torrington Thunder 16, Valley Aces 6

14-under scores

Torrington Thunder 17, Morrill County Rockers 3

Panhandle Pride 14, Casper Rebels 3

Torrington Thunder 13, Panhandle Pride 4