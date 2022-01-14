No. 10 WNCC runs by Central Wyoming

Now, she and her Cougar teammates are putting together a strong season, and Tuesday night was the start of the second semester. It was also the first time the Cougars played a game in nearly a month after Monday’s game with Casper College got postponed. Brown said they played alright after the semester break.

“I thought we played pretty good. We started off a little slow and then we got it together,” Brown said. “All together, it was pretty good.”

It took awhile to warm up, but once the Cougars did, they showcased the talent and depth on the team. Brown said this team is one of the best she has played on.

“This is probably the best team I have ever played for,” Brown said. “Of all the teams I have played for in my life, this is probably the best stacked in every position.”

The game started rough for the Cougars, but they did heat up. WNCC fell behind 12-6 after back-to-back 3-pointers by Livia Knapp. That would be the last time the Cougars would trail as they went on an 11-0 run to take a 17-12 lead.

The run started with a Brown 3-pointer and then after an Isabelle Cook bucket, Brown hit a 2-pointer to put the Cougars up 13-12. WNCC would lead 22-17 after one quarter.