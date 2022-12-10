North Platte wrestlers stop Gering

NORTH PLATTE – The Gering wrestling team hit a roadblock after falling to Class A North Platte on Friday night in North Platte.

Gering, which turned back Chadron 60-12 on Thursday, finished with just four head-to-head wins on Friday against a talented and deep North Platte roster.

Frost Wallace got the night going with a hard-fought 8-6 win over North Platte’s Brody Pinter.

However, the promising start began to fade after the home Bulldogs won four of the next five matches.

North Platte’s Tyler Haneborg put the first points on the board for his squad after picking up a first-period pin over Gering’s Isaiah Murillo (1:08).

Gering jumped back in at 120 when Axton Stone edged North Platte’s Kole Wigel, 5-3, to tie the match at 6-6.

North Platte picked up the next three matches by fall, starting with Dayton Gipe pinned Gering’s Gabriel Teeple in 24 seconds at 126 pounds.

North Platte added another fall at 132 when Kirk Wilson pinned Gering’s Jayden Hakert in 4:45 to increase the lead to 18-6.

North Platte’s Jace Kennel added a win at 138 with a pin over Gering’s Rece Knight in 5:08, before Gering’s Joseph Barraza broke the win streak with a fall over North Platte’s Izayah Plunk in 4:54, extending the home squad’s total to 24-12.

At 152, North Platte’s Haedyn Brauer pinned Gering’s Keenan Allen in 1:22 to go up 30-12.

Gering was open at 160 giving North Platte six more points. However, a pin by Gering’s Jose Barrios over North Platte’s Drue Huntsman (2:55) at 170, rounded out the scoring for Gering.

North Platte added a 13-2 major decision with Will Rathjen over Gering’s Taydon Gorsuch at 195, and picked up the final match of the night when Dominik Decent edged Gering’s Alec Sibal, 4-2.

Gering, 1-1 in duals, competed in the Cozad Tournament, where they finished third with 157 points. Gering will compete in the Rapid City Central Invite Dec. 9-10.